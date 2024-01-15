en English
China

Taiwan’s Semiconductor Dominance: A Global Game Changer

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
In an unprecedented turn of events, Taiwan’s independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party secures a consecutive third term in the presidency, prompting concerns about escalating tensions between the island and Beijing. As Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance continues to shape the global technological landscape, the impact of this election reverberates far beyond its borders.

Taiwan’s Semiconductor Supremacy

The world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), calls Taiwan home. The company’s advanced microchips are vital cogs in the machinery of modern technology. TSMC’s earnings report revealed a 40% rally in shares in 2023, reaching a market capitalization of around $530 billion. High Performance Compute (HPC) chips accounted for 42% of their revenue, with smartphone chips making up 39%. Despite a 8.4% year-over-year decline in December 2023 revenue, TSMC’s projected Q4 2023 revenue of $20.6 billion marks a healthy 19% sequential increase.

Geopolitical Ramifications

Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance has far-reaching implications. The island’s outsized role in the global supply chains gives it significant geopolitical leverage. Any disruption to its operations could cripple global tech industries, making Taiwan a key player in international trade and economics. This leverage potentially acts as a deterrent against Chinese aggression, as China would risk disrupting the global tech industry through any military action against Taiwan.

A Complex Political Landscape

Despite securing the presidency, the Democratic Progressive Party lost its parliamentary majority. The election results suggest a potentially complicated economic policy landscape ahead. The necessity for collaboration with other parties, including the China-friendly Kuomintang, could lead to legislative gridlock. Yet, the election outcome also offers a sense of relief for investors who had feared a push for Taiwan’s formal independence, a move that could have introduced even more volatility into the global markets.

As the dust settles from the election, Taiwan’s stocks post modest gains while its currency weakens. The island’s semiconductor industry remains robust, with TSMC’s stock rising amid expectations of better ties with the US. The future of Taiwan and its semiconductor industry remains uncertain, teetering on the precipice of economic and political volatility. But one thing is clear — Taiwan’s strategic position in the global semiconductor industry gives it more bargaining power and strategic options than is commonly perceived.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

