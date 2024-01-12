en English
Stock Markets

Taiwanese Equity Market Echoes Global Semiconductor Industry Trends, Affirms William Blair’s Vivian Lin Thurston

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Taiwanese Equity Market Echoes Global Semiconductor Industry Trends, Affirms William Blair’s Vivian Lin Thurston

In a recent statement, Vivian Lin Thurston from William Blair has underscored the profound influence of the global semiconductor industry on Taiwan’s equity market. This assertion highlights Taiwan’s pivotal role in the worldwide supply chain of electronic components, a position that’s largely underpinned by the country’s thriving semiconductor sector. The Taiwanese equity market’s performance, therefore, mirrors the pulse of the global semiconductor industry, thereby impacting an array of technology sectors across the globe.

Global Semiconductor Industry: A Key Player

Offering a comprehensive overview of the global semiconductor industry, the report sheds light on the IC design, IC manufacturing, foundry, memory, and IC OSAT sectors. It encompasses global Taiwan and China, presenting a detailed analysis of the performance, development strategies, and rankings of major industry players. These include but are not limited to Qualcomm, MediaTek, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Samsung, UMC, PSMC, and others.

Growth Forecast of the Memory IC Sector

The report underscores the predicted growth of the memory IC sector. It’s anticipated that the sector will achieve a value of US $134.3 billion in 2024, with sustained growth predicted for subsequent years. This projected growth is likely to have significant implications for the Taiwanese equity market, given the country’s central role in the semiconductor industry.

Key Developments in the Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry

The analysis also explores the development of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and key developments anticipated to shape its landscape in 2023 and beyond. As Thurston’s comment indicates, investors and analysts are keeping a close eye on these developments, recognizing their potential to signal the trajectory of the Taiwanese stock market and, by extension, the health of Taiwan’s critical semiconductor industry.

Stock Markets Taiwan Tech
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

