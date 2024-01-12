en English
China

Taiwan Urged to Diversify Economy Amid Threats from China’s Growing Chip-Making Capacity

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Taiwan Urged to Diversify Economy Amid Threats from China's Growing Chip-Making Capacity

In the world of global economics and technology, change is the only constant. This principle is being tested by Taiwan, a nation that has distinguished itself as a semiconductor powerhouse. Recently, Paul Cavey, an economist at East Asia Econ, proposed that Taiwan should diversify its economy to mitigate the risks associated with its heavy reliance on the semiconductor industry, a sector where it holds a staggering 46% of the global foundry capacity. The cause for concern? China’s burgeoning efforts to build its own chip-making capacity.

A Shifting Landscape

On CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia, Cavey expounded on the potential perils posed by China’s drive to establish its semiconductor manufacturing prowess. As of 2023, China accounts for 26% of global semiconductor foundry capacity, followed by South Korea at 12%, the United States at 6%, and Japan at a mere 2%. The lion’s share held by Taiwan is largely attributed to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s foremost contract chip manufacturer – a giant that supplies tech behemoths like Apple and Nvidia.

Taiwan’s Vulnerability

Semiconductors make up 40% of Taiwan’s exports, with a significant portion destined for China. If China succeeds in creating its semiconductor capacity, Taiwan could face daunting economic challenges given its dependence on chip exports. Cavey’s warning is not to be taken lightly; in 2023 alone, Taiwan’s chip exports to China totaled over $47 billion. Western countries, such as the U.S. and the Netherlands, have already imposed export restrictions to curtail China’s chip technology advancements, further fueling China’s drive for chip self-sufficiency.

China’s Rapid Progress

Signs of China’s swift strides in the sector are already evident. Revenue for China’s top 10 chip equipment makers skyrocketed by 39% in the first half of 2023. This U.S.-China chip rivalry could potentially disrupt the global semiconductor industry and impact its growth, as voiced by Paul You, chairman of First Securities Investment Corporation.

As the tides shift and uncertainties loom, Taiwanese companies, including Apple iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, are already exploring avenues to diversify production away from China. This prudent move underscores the importance of economic diversification in navigating the choppy waters of global trade and geopolitics.

0
China Taiwan Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

