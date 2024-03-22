Taiwan Stocks Soar to Record Highs Amid AI, Semiconductor Surge: Future Growth Anticipated

Taiwan's equity market reached unprecedented levels on Friday, propelled by the burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies. The Taiwan Weighted Index soared to an all-time intraday high, showcasing the island's pivotal role in the global tech landscape and signaling potential for further economic expansion. Major tech firms and equipment assembly companies have seen significant stock gains, reflecting the robust health of Taiwan's tech sector.

AI and Semiconductor Boom Fuels Rally

The global appetite for AI has surged in recent months, with Taiwan at the forefront, thanks to its dominant supply chain in AI service manufacturing. Chip manufacturing giant TSMC, a key player in Nvidia's supply chain, has seen its stock price increase dramatically, highlighting the sector's influence on Taiwan's stock market performance. The AI-driven demand is not only bolstering the semiconductor industry but is also expected to drive the Taiex even higher, with predictions of reaching 24,000 points before year-end.

Post-Election Investment and Sector Rotation

Following the conclusion of Taiwan's elections, there has been a noticeable uptick in fixed asset investment, further invigorating the market. However, experts like Paul You from First Securities Investment Corporation suggest that for the Taiex to achieve new highs, a strategic sector rotation is necessary. This involves diversifying investments into undervalued domestic sectors such as precision machinery and consumer sectors, thereby broadening the market's strength beyond its tech-heavy composition.

Market Breadth and Future Outlook

Despite the Taiex's strong headline performance, the market breadth remains narrow, with less than half of listed companies posting year-to-date gains. This suggests a concentrated rally, primarily driven by the tech sector. However, with anticipated rate cuts by the Fed and the continuous global demand for AI and semiconductor products, Taiwan's stock market is poised for a very strong year. The focus now shifts to how well the market can integrate and uplift other sectors to sustain this growth momentum.