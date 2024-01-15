en English
Automotive

T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core

In a significant development in the realm of semiconductor technology, T2M, an independent provider of semiconductor IP Cores, has announced the launch of a new 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core. This release represents a major leap in analog-to-digital conversion technology and is developed by one of T2M’s partners. The new IP Core is designed to meet the requirements of several industries, including communication, automotive, and industrial automation, marking an essential stride towards the future of high-speed applications.

High-Performance ADC IP Core

The ADC (Analog-to-Digital Converter) IP Core comes with a 12-bit resolution and a sampling rate of 5 million samples per second, signifying its high performance. This innovative technology is set to enhance the efficiency and speed of analog-to-digital conversions, making it suitable for high-speed applications. The ADC IP Core is available for immediate licensing, indicating that the product is ready for integration into clients’ systems, thereby accelerating the development and deployment of high-speed, high-resolution applications.

T2M’s Specialization in Semiconductor IP Cores

T2M positions itself as a specialist in providing semiconductor IP Cores, software, and other technologies that facilitate the development of SoCs (System on Chips). These SoCs find applications in a wide range of fields, including wearables, IoT, communications, storage, servers, networking, TV, STB (Set-Top Box), and satellites. The company’s strategic move to release the 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core highlights its commitment to delivering top-tier, industry-specific solutions.

Immediate Licensing and Future Prospects

The immediate availability of the ADC IP Core for licensing suggests an anticipatory response to the ever-increasing demand for high-speed analog-to-digital conversion solutions. Interested parties are encouraged to contact T2M for licensing options and pricing. With the introduction of this high-performance ADC IP Core, T2M continues to strengthen its foothold in the semiconductor industry, creating opportunities for further advancements and industry-specific integrations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

