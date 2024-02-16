Synerion Acquires Rosslare: Redefining Access Control Security

In a strategic move poised to redefine the access control security landscape, Synerion, under the ownership of Malam Team, has announced its acquisition of Rosslare's global business operations. This pivotal acquisition not only marks a significant expansion of Synerion's technological portfolio but also signals a new era of innovation in security measures. With Rosslare's annual sales reaching into the tens of millions and a comprehensive range of advanced security solutions, the merger is set to catapult Synerion into the forefront of the access control industry, particularly bolstering its presence in the North American market from its new base in Southlake, Texas.

Advertisment

Enhancing Security Through Innovation

Rosslare, renowned for its cutting-edge access control security solutions, brings to the table a variety of controllers, smart readers, biometric terminals, accessories, and patrol systems, complemented by sophisticated software systems. This acquisition by Synerion is not merely a business transaction but a fusion of technological prowess and innovation. Synerion's long-standing partnership with Rosslare has already seen full integration between its attendance software and Rosslare's access control products, setting the stage for a seamless merger that promises to bring forth new products and solutions to Synerion's existing customer base.

A Strategic Move for Growth

Advertisment

Paolo Gilfillan, CEO of Synerion, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, emphasizing its significance in increasing Synerion's footprint in the North American market. "This acquisition is not just about expanding our product range; it's about reshaping the security landscape and bringing unparalleled value to our customers," Gilfillan stated. Ilan Toker, CEO of Malam Team, echoed this sentiment, viewing the acquisition as a crucial component of Malam's ongoing growth and development strategy. "Integrating Rosslare's operations and technologies with Synerion's existing capabilities will not only enhance our service offerings but also strengthen our position as a leader in the global security solutions market," Toker remarked.

Looking Towards a Secure Future

The acquisition of Rosslare by Synerion is more than a mere expansion; it's a visionary move aimed at setting new benchmarks in the access control security sector. With a shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Synerion and Rosslare are poised to lead the charge in developing cutting-edge security solutions. This strategic merger promises to not only enhance Synerion's technology portfolio but also deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving security needs of customers worldwide, thereby setting a new standard for access control security.

As the dust settles on this landmark acquisition, the implications for the access control security industry are profound. With an enhanced product line and a strengthened foothold in the North American market, Synerion is well-positioned to drive forward the next wave of innovation in security technology. This merger not only signifies a leap forward for Synerion and Rosslare but also heralds a future where security is not just about control but about creating safer, more innovative environments for businesses and individuals alike.