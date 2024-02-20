Syensqo and Xenia Materials Lead the Charge in Sustainable Innovation at JEC World 2024

In the lead-up to the anticipated JEC World 2024, two industry powerhouses, Syensqo and Xenia Materials, are setting the stage for an impressive display of sustainable and innovative solutions. With partnerships supporting the trends of electrification, hydrogen propulsion, and bio-sourcing, these companies are heralding a new era in eco-responsibility and advanced material solutions.

Partnerships Powering Syensqo's Sustainable Vision

At the forefront of this evolution, Syensqo is committed to reducing Scope 3 emissions and developing bio-based carbon fiber composites. By joining forces with Trillium, the company aims to showcase their commitment to providing sustainable solutions. Moreover, partnerships with Schiebel and Climate Impulse are set to take air mobility and green hydrogen flight projects to new heights.

Xenia Materials' Groundbreaking Innovations

Meanwhile, Xenia Materials, with its innovative XEGREEN 23-C20-3DP material, is introducing a solution made from 100% fully recycled materials coupled with 20% carbon fiber reinforcement. Set to be unveiled at JEC World 2024, this material grade offers unmatched performance, sustainability, and versatility, making it an ideal solution for applications requiring superior strength and resistance to harsh chemicals. The material offers optimal performance and sustainability throughout its lifecycle, minimizing warpage during the printing process and withstanding harsh chemicals.

The SOFT MATERIALSTM Revolution

Adding to their range of innovative solutions, Xenia Materials has also introduced a new family of flexible thermoplastic composites, SOFT MATERIALSTM. Developed based on elastomers reinforced with carbon and glass fibers, these materials offer various polymeric resins with different physico-mechanical properties. The combination of carbon and glass fiber reinforcement in the SOFT MATERIALSTM family provides technical solutions in terms of lightness, rigidity, and impact resistance for various industries such as aerospace, automotive, design, furniture, and sports.

In conclusion, the forthcoming JEC World 2024 is set to be a platform for showcasing the future of sustainable and innovative solutions in the industry. With industry giants like Syensqo and Xenia Materials leading the charge, the focus is on developing eco-responsible materials without compromising on performance and versatility. These advancements underscore the industry's commitment to a more sustainable future and the role of innovative materials in shaping this new direction.