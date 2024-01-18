Swiss Start-Up BTRY Raises Funds to Revolutionize Battery Industry

Swiss start-up BTRY, renowned for its ingenious thin-film solid-state batteries, has raised a successful pre-seed financing round of 900,000 Swiss francs. The round was helmed by High-Tech Grnderfonds (HTGF), with notable contributions from Zrcher Kantonalbank (ZKB). A brainchild of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), BTRY’s technology is set to have a profound impact on the battery market.

Revolutionizing Battery Technology

BTRY’s batteries boast of rapid charging and discharging capabilities of a mere minute, high energy density, and consistent performance in harsh temperatures. The disruptive technology employs the stacking of thin-film cells to create potent batteries through a non-hazardous, scalable manufacturing process.

Next Steps for BTRY

The start-up, founded in April 2023, plans to utilize the newly acquired funds to manufacture the first iteration of battery cells on select pilot lines. The company aims to accumulate customer feedback for the refinement of their product. BTRY has already bagged numerous accolades and grants, highlighting its potential in diverse applications ranging from consumer electronics to satellites.

Investors’ Role

HTGF, a seed investor backing BTRY, has a significant history of aiding innovative high-tech start-ups since 2005. ZKB’s investment in BTRY is aligned with its track record of supporting over 280 start-ups, extending additional resources such as attractive workplaces, expert networks, coaching, and access to potential investors.