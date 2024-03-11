Swiggy Under Fire: Blogger Swati Mukund Calls Out Delivery Delays, Company Vows Improvement

Ordering food has become super easy thanks to food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. With a few taps on your phone, you can have your favourite meals delivered right to your doorstep. Whether you're craving a quick snack or a full-course meal, it's just a click away.

These apps make it simple to explore different restaurants and choose from a variety of cuisines. However, in a recent revelation, internet personality Swati Mukund revealed what she claims to be a new experience associated with Swiggy. "Swiggy has come up with a new scam in the market these days," she started in her latest Instagram video.

Delayed Delivery Sparks Online Outrage

According to Mukund, she placed a food order on the app at 8:20, and despite the app indicating a delivery time of 30 minutes, her order did not arrive until 9:00. Frustrated by the delay, Mukund reached out to Swiggy's customer care, requesting the cancellation of the order, explaining that her food hadn't been picked up even after 45 minutes.

However, Mukund alleges that the customer care representatives insisted that the order was picked up at 8:40 PM in their system. They pointed out that based on the 30-minute delivery commitment, they had until 9:10 PM to deliver the food.

Despite Mukund's attempts to reason with the customer care team, she claims that Swiggy did not cancel the order or initiate a refund. She concluded the video, by saying, "So this is a reminder to myself to never trust Swiggy for your food needs ever again."

Swiggy's Response to the Backlash

Mukund later provided an update in the comments, revealing that Swiggy had reached out to her regarding the situation. "Swiggy got in touch with me and I had a conversation with their senior representative.

They've assured me that they'll train their customer care representatives in a better manner and that this won't be repeated with me or the other customers in future. I also addressed some of the complaints from the comments section here and mentioned how harrowing it is for a common person to get in touch and speak to someone sensible from their end. I'm hoping this'll pave way for better service in the future."

Reflections on Customer Service in the Digital Age

The incident with Swati Mukund and Swiggy sheds light on the growing pains of rapidly expanding digital services. As companies like Swiggy strive to meet the increasing demand for quick and convenient food delivery, maintaining quality customer service becomes crucial.

Mukund's experience serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency, accountability, and effective communication between service providers and their customers. Moreover, it highlights how public platforms can serve as powerful tools for consumers to share their experiences and hold companies accountable.

The outcome of this particular incident suggests a potential shift towards better customer care practices in the food delivery industry, spurred by the voices of its users.