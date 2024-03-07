SwiffyLabs: Chapman's Leap from ZestMoney to B2B Fintech, Eyes $100M from Jio Platforms

Former ZestMoney CEO Lizzie Chapman and CTO Ashish Anantharaman are embarking on a new journey with their latest venture, SwiffyLabs, a B2B fintech startup expected to revolutionize digital payment infrastructure for banks and NBFCs. Sources close to the development have revealed that the startup is poised to secure a substantial $100 million investment from Jio Platforms, promising a significant boost to its mission even before its official launch.

Strategic Move into B2B Fintech

Unlike their previous venture ZestMoney, which catered to consumers with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options, Chapman and Anantharaman's SwiffyLabs shifts focus to a B2B model. This strategic pivot aims to offer comprehensive digital payment solutions, SaaS products, and APIs specifically designed for financial institutions. The move comes at a critical time when India's B2C fintech sector faces regulatory challenges, highlighting the potential for B2B solutions in facilitating the digital transformation of traditional banking and financial services.

Jio Platforms: A Major Backer with Strategic Interests

Jio Platforms, under the umbrella of Reliance Industries Limited, is set to play a pivotal role in SwiffyLabs' journey, with plans to invest $100 million for a majority stake. This partnership is not just a financial investment but a strategic alliance that leverages Jio's vast network and resources, including its connections with global tech giants and a subscriber base of 450 million users. SwiffyLabs stands to benefit immensely from this association, gaining access to a broad spectrum of technological and market resources to fuel its growth and innovation in the fintech sector.

Anticipating the Impact and Future Prospects

With the backing of Jio Platforms, SwiffyLabs is poised to make substantial inroads into the digital payment infrastructure market, targeting both domestic and international banks and NBFCs. The venture represents a significant bet by Reliance on the burgeoning B2B fintech space, driven by Chapman's deep expertise and vision for the future of financial services. As SwiffyLabs gears up for its official launch, the fintech community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact it could have on the digitization journey of banks worldwide, setting the stage for a new era of financial technology innovation.