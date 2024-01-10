en English
New Zealand

Sweeping Advancements in Technology and Digital Media: OpenMedia Joins Red Hat, LG Launches 4K Projector and FOX Corporation Introduces ‘Verify’

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Sweeping Advancements in Technology and Digital Media: OpenMedia Joins Red Hat, LG Launches 4K Projector and FOX Corporation Introduces 'Verify'

In the rapid evolution of the technological landscape, multiple product releases and upgrades have been announced. OpenMedia, a prominent figure in the digital world, has secured a position with Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect, retaining engagement with MythTV and digital media. LG, the tech giant, has unveiled a new 4K Lifestyle Projector, a fusion of technology and art, and is extending its latest webOS upgrade to a wider base of Smart TV owners.

Ground-breaking Television Releases

In a bid to revolutionize the television industry, Panasonic has launched the Z95A and Z93A televisions integrated with Fire TV. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Echo Pop and Samsung’s Tab S9 FE have emerged from stringent reviews, presenting the latest advancements in smart home and tablet technology. A report compiling New Zealand’s searches for 2023 offers key insights into the nation’s interests over the preceding year.

Achievements and Releases in Tech Industry

Airways, the air traffic control authority, has achieved a significant milestone with its new Air Traffic Management Platform and resilient buildings. Logitech G has delighted gaming enthusiasts with the introduction of the Astro A50 X, a flagship wireless gaming headset for consoles. NordVPN is offering critical support to users in defending against vulnerable apps, with considerable progress reported in integrating uncrewed aircraft into controlled airspace via pioneering flight trials.

Strategic Acquisitions and Product Launches

On the corporate front, Prodigi Technology Services has strategically absorbed Conex, while Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy AIPost. Epson has introduced a new ultra short throw smart streaming laser projector, the EH-LS650. In a significant development, Cisco has released new research showcasing a gap in preparedness for AI.

FOX Corporation Launches ‘Verify’

In a significant move to establish the authenticity and origin of digital content, FOX Corporation has launched ‘Verify.’ Developed with Polygon PoS, this open-source protocol aims to facilitate licensing for the training of generative AI tools and smooth out licensing issues between news outlets and AI developers. The tool, built on Polygon, leverages digital signatures to enable publishers to put media on-chain. While the beta interface currently supports FOX-owned outlets, discussions are underway with other media entities to adopt the tool. The open-source code for Verify is intended to encourage developers to build other applications atop the protocol.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

