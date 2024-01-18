Swansea City Center to Undergo Digital Transformation with Small-Scale Technology

Swansea city centre is on the brink of a digital transformation. The introduction of small-scale technology, designed to boost mobile coverage and data speeds during peak times, is set to make the city more interconnected and technologically advanced. The technology will be integrated into street furniture and lampposts across the city, marking an innovative leap forward for the region.

Boosting Economic Growth and Connectivity

This initiative is a cornerstone of the Swansea Bay City Deal Digital Infrastructure Programme, a project estimated to inject an economic boost of 318 million pounds into the region. The programme represents a collaborative effort between mobile network operators, infrastructure suppliers, and Swansea Council, all working together to improve the city's digital landscape.

Smarter City, Cleaner Environment

However, the benefits of the new technology extend beyond improved connectivity. The project will also support the deployment of smart bins designed to tackle littering issues, and sensors to monitor air quality. Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, emphasized the critical role of reliable mobile coverage and fast data speeds, especially in crowded areas, and how this technology will contribute to making Swansea a smarter city.

Building Future-Proof Infrastructure

The infrastructure is designed with the future in mind, ready to accommodate the growing demand for data and connectivity, while fostering innovation. The project aligns with the Digital Infrastructure Programme's ethos of 'Connectivity through Collaboration', aiming to establish strong partnerships that will benefit the community and potentially attract further digital investments.

In a separate endeavour, a Swansea academic recently launched a first-of-its-kind app to combat hate graffiti in the city centre. This initiative underscores the city's commitment to utilizing smart technology to improve the city centre and provide a safe, inclusive environment for everyone.