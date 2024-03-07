Swann's MaxRanger4K Wins Big at CES 2024: Revolutionizing Security with Long-Range Tech

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA - Swann, a pioneer in DIY security solutions, proudly announced its MaxRanger4K camera system as the recipient of multiple accolades at CES 2024, including prestigious awards from TWICE, TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems, and Gear Brain Editor's Choice 2024. This recognition underscores Swann's commitment to innovation and excellence in the smart security industry.

Breaking New Ground in Security Technology

The MaxRanger4K stands out for its unparalleled signal range, leveraging 900MHz long-range wireless technology to connect up to 2,000 feet in open air - a significant leap over traditional 2.4GHz Wi-Fi cameras. Designed for versatility, these cameras come pre-paired with a hub for easy setup, feature built-in solar panels for continuous power, and utilize Sony STARVIS sensors for superior 4K video quality. Whether it's a large residential property, farm, or business, the MaxRanger4K ensures comprehensive coverage without the constraints of Wi-Fi connectivity or power sources.

Enhanced Security Features for Comprehensive Protection

MaxRanger4K is engineered for reliability and effectiveness, incorporating TrueDetect+ technology to accurately sense heat, motion, people, and vehicles, thereby triggering instant alerts and recording. Users can manage their security system and respond to alerts through the Swann Security app, which offers two-way audio communication, spotlights, and sirens for deterrence. The system's adaptability to any weather condition and its capability to secure hard-to-reach areas mark a significant advancement in property surveillance and crime prevention strategies.

Under the leadership of CEO Alex Talevski, Swann Security is not just resting on its laurels but is actively shaping the future of home and business security. The introduction of MaxRanger4K and the company's recent rebranding reflect a forward-thinking approach focused on trust, innovation, and a 40-year legacy of protecting communities worldwide. With MaxRanger4K now available for purchase, Swann is setting a new standard in the industry, promising security solutions that users can trust to keep their premises safe and secure.