SVG College Duo Triumphs with 'Evangelize' App at NTRC's icode784, Shines at Global 4YFN Startup Event

In November 2023, Ansonique Cuffy and Nicholai Williams, representing team E-Tech from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (DASGS), clinched victory at the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission's (NTRC) 11th annual icode784 Competition. Their innovative project, a mobile application named 'Evangelize', is designed to enhance connectivity among churches globally, fostering a sense of community and communication. This victory not only earned them a cash prize of EC$5,000.00 but also an opportunity to attend the prestigious Four Years From Now (4YFN) Startup Event in Barcelona, Spain, in February 2024.

From Local Innovators to Global Participants

On February 22, 2024, Cuffy and Williams embarked on a journey that would mark a significant milestone in their careers as burgeoning technologists. Their participation in the 4YFN Startup Event, which ran from February 26 to February 29, 2024, exposed them to a myriad of innovative ideas and concepts from across the globe. Notably, Cuffy was deeply inspired by a presentation on soil-less farming by an African innovator, showcasing the event's role as a melting pot of groundbreaking ideas. Williams, expressing gratitude towards the NTRC, highlighted the competition's importance in providing young individuals with transformative opportunities akin to their own.

Networking and Exposure at the 4YFN Event

The 4YFN Startup Event, recognized as a premier gathering within the connectivity industry, attracts leading companies and innovators to share insights into the industry's future. For Cuffy and Williams, the event opened doors to unparalleled networking opportunities with influential figures in the mobile and tech sectors, significantly broadening their horizons. Their presence at the event was not just about showcasing their 'Evangelize' app; it was an educational journey, immersing them in advanced discussions and connecting them with a global network of potential collaborators and business prospects.

Reflecting on the Journey and Future Prospects

The journey from conceptualizing 'Evangelize' to presenting it on an international stage embodies the essence of innovation and determination. Cuffy and Williams's experience at the 4YFN Startup Event underscores the importance of competitions like the icode784 in nurturing young talent and providing platforms for global exposure. As they continue to develop their project, the lessons learned and connections made at the event promise to influence not only their future endeavors but also inspire other young innovators to dream big and aim for global impact.