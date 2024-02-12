Suzuki Recalls Select 250cc Models Due to Engine Faults

Engine Issues Prompt Suzuki Recall

In a bid to maintain its reputation for quality and safety, Suzuki Motorcycles has announced a recall of certain 250cc models. The affected models include the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and the V-Strom SX, all equipped with a 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The recall comes due to potential abnormal wear on the exhaust cam lobe, a concern that could lead to sudden engine stalling and unusual noises.

Improper Heat Treatment Causes Engine Fault

The root cause of the issue lies in an improper heat treatment process during the production of specific engine batches. This manufacturing oversight has prompted the recall, as it can lead to the aforementioned engine problems. Suzuki has been transparent about the issue, acknowledging that it stems from their production process and assuring customers that they are taking necessary steps to rectify the situation.

Suzuki's Commitment to Customer Satisfaction and Safety

Suzuki dealerships will identify the affected engines and contact owners directly. The faulty engine camshaft will be replaced free of charge at Suzuki's official service centers. This recall reflects Suzuki's commitment to customer satisfaction and vehicle safety, even in the face of unexpected manufacturing issues.

This is the second recall for the 250cc models, following a previous recall in 2021 for excessive engine vibrations. Despite these setbacks, Suzuki remains dedicated to addressing issues and maintaining high standards of quality and safety.

Important Note: If you own a Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, or V-Strom SX, please contact your local Suzuki dealership to determine if your motorcycle is affected by this recall. Your safety and satisfaction are Suzuki's top priorities.

As a company known for its commitment to quality and safety, Suzuki Motorcycles has taken swift action to address this engine concern. By identifying the issue, offering free replacements, and maintaining open communication with customers, Suzuki continues to demonstrate its dedication to both its products and its riders.