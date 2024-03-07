Survey Reveals Poor Data Hygiene Costs Enterprises in Audits: Oomnitza Reports

A recent survey conducted by YouGov for Oomnitza, a leader in Enterprise Technology Management, highlights the financial and operational impacts of poor data hygiene on technology audits. Released on March 7, 2024, the survey indicates that around half of the organizations are witnessing a significant rise in audit-related expenditures, primarily due to inadequate technology inventory data accuracy and process automation. This revelation underscores the escalating importance and complexity of technology audits amid increasing remote work, stringent regulations, and cloud migrations.

Advertisment

Impact of Data Hygiene on Audit Efficiency

According to the survey, 56% of companies reported that their Configuration Management Database (CMDB) data accuracy was at 85% or below, with insufficient automation levels contributing to the problem. This situation is untenable as technology audits gain in importance, driven by a variety of factors including the rise of remote work, the proliferation of industry-specific regulations, stringent cross-border data laws, and the pervasive migration to cloud-based infrastructures. The survey sheds light on the critical need for enterprises to maintain accurate inventory and operational data to conduct effective technology audits.

Automation and Accurate Data as Solutions

Advertisment

Oomnitza's research emphasizes the importance of leveraging technology asset management tools that integrate with all technology data sources for maintaining accurate inventory data. Furthermore, it highlights the necessity of automating technology lifecycles to minimize human error, enhance data accuracy, and expedite the identification of discrepancies in technology inventories. Automation, alongside accurate asset, operational, and security data, is crucial for streamlining audit processes, thus reducing time, cost, and quality issues associated with technology audits.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

The industry acknowledges the pressing need to improve data hygiene, establish better processes, and enhance automation, as highlighted by Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza. Lozinski points out the increasing challenges of compliance audits due to remote work, cloud services, and rising regulations, emphasizing the survey's role in confirming the scope and cost of these issues. Looking ahead, the survey serves as a call to action for organizations to adopt a cohesive, holistic approach to technology management, ensuring streamlined audit and compliance reporting processes in an increasingly regulated and complex technological landscape.

As enterprises continue to navigate the complexities of technology audits, the insights from Oomnitza's survey present a clear pathway towards improving audit efficiency through better data hygiene and the strategic use of automation. Embracing these strategies not only mitigates the financial and operational impacts of audits but also positions organizations for greater compliance and security in the digital age.