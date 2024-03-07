Survey Reveals 85% of Workers Use Connected Devices for Multitasking at Work

In an era where the boundary between work and personal life increasingly blurs, a new report by PYMNTS Intelligence sheds light on the multitasking habits of the modern workforce. Titled "How Connected Devices Enable Multitasking Among Digital-First Consumers," the 2023 study, analyzing nearly 4,650 U.S. consumers, unveils that a staggering 85% admit to using their digital devices for non-work related activities while on the clock, highlighting the dual-edged nature of digital multitasking in today's work environment.

The Multitasking Workforce: A Closer Look

The report dives deep into how and when employees are engaging in multitasking, revealing that 38% use their devices for leisure or entertainment during work hours, while 27% even shop online. Beyond leisure and shopping, respondents are also managing personal tasks such as ordering food (33%), completing household chores (14%), and caring for others (15%). These findings suggest that the line between professional and personal tasks is increasingly becoming blurred, facilitated by the easy access to connected devices.

Implications for Employers and Productivity

While the data might initially spark concerns about productivity, the report provides an interesting counterpoint: 65% of workers use their devices to complete work-related tasks during personal time. This indicates a reciprocal arrangement where work and personal life intermingle, potentially leading to a more flexible and autonomous work culture. However, this trend also raises questions about the long-term implications on employee well-being and organizational productivity, especially considering the potential downsides of multitasking highlighted by related research on cognitive performance.

Generational Differences in Digital Multitasking

Notably, the study finds that Gen Z workers are the most adept at navigating this digital multitasking landscape, with 22% reporting they engage in work-related tasks during their off-hours. This generational shift suggests that younger workers are more comfortable blending work and personal life, potentially reshaping workplace norms and expectations around productivity and work-life balance in the years to come.

As we reflect on these findings, it's clear that the evolution of work habits powered by digital devices is reshaping our understanding of productivity and work-life balance. While the flexibility to toggle between tasks can enhance autonomy and satisfaction, it also challenges traditional notions of workplace productivity. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too will the strategies for managing the complexities of the modern multitasking workforce.