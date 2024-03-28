Survey Reveals: 71% of Australians Say Tech Giants Fail to Combat Child Exploitation

Australian citizens are expressing deep concern over the inability of major tech platforms like Meta and TikTok to effectively address the issue of child sexual exploitation material, a national survey by Painted Dog Research commissioned by The Nightly has revealed. Highlighting a significant public outcry, 71% of survey participants believe these social media behemoths are falling short in their efforts to safeguard children from harmful content.

Advertisment

Public Demands Action

The survey, which encompassed 1014 Australians aged over 18, indicates widespread dissatisfaction with the tech industry's sluggish response to a rapidly growing problem. With over 40,000 reports of child sexual exploitation received by the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation last year alone, the urgency for effective action has never been clearer. Women, in particular, felt more strongly about the issue, with 75% expressing that social media companies are not committed to protecting children, compared to 66% of men.

Regulatory Measures and Corporate Accountability

Advertisment

Australia's Online Safety Act has put mechanisms in place to hold digital platforms accountable, empowering the Federal eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant with the authority to enforce content removal and issue fines. Despite these measures, Inman Grant has stated that the problem continues to worsen, spreading at an alarming rate. The survey's findings also show a notable difference in perception based on income, with those earning above $250,000 per year being less likely to view tech companies as failing in their protective duties.

The Path Forward

As the issue of online child exploitation gains increasing visibility, there is a growing bipartisan political consensus on the need for stronger enforcement action against tech companies. The Human Rights Commissioner, Lorraine Finlay, has advocated for bringing tech executives before a public inquiry to address their handling of online child sexual exploitation material. With the global reporting system receiving 32 million reports in 2022, the call for more proactive and effective measures from tech giants has never been louder.

The disparity between public expectations and the actions of major tech platforms underscores a critical challenge in the digital age. As Australia grapples with the escalating crisis of online child exploitation, the need for a concerted effort from both the tech industry and regulators to protect the most vulnerable is clear. The path forward requires not only compliance with existing laws but a genuine commitment to innovate and implement more robust mechanisms for safeguarding children online.