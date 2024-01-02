en English
Cybersecurity

Surfshark’s Analysis on Evolving Digital Freedom: A Deep Dive

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the 2023 analysis by Surfshark’s Research Hub casts a spotlight on the shifting contours of digital freedom. The study, which delves into various aspects of cybersecurity, is a comprehensive exploration of a landscape peppered with challenges and opportunities.

Repercussions of GDPR on Tech Giants

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been a game-changer in the world of data privacy. The study by Surfshark scrutinized its impact on large technology conglomerates. It underlined the palpable influence of this regulation on practices and policies, sparking a global conversation about data protection.

The report also throws light on the global implications of internet shutdowns. It underscores how these shutdowns affect various strata of society, from disrupting economies to stifling voices. The study paints a vivid picture of the fallout of these shutdowns, making a case for the right to Internet access as a fundamental one.

The increase in government requests to Google for user data forms a significant part of the study. The report unravels this rising trend, highlighting the delicate balance between national security and individual privacy. It brings to the fore the critical need for robust policies to regulate access to user data.

Data Protection in Autocratic Regimes

The study presents a unique perspective on data protection challenges in countries with autocratic governments. It probes the complex interplay of power, control, and privacy, in these regions, casting a critical eye on the practices that jeopardize digital freedom.

Lead researcher, Agneska Sablovskaja, emphasized the need for reevaluating digital strategies in light of emerging challenges. The advent of initiatives like Meta’s Threads and the increasing reliance on digital platforms necessitates a fresh approach to digital freedom.

In a world where the lines between digital and physical are rapidly blurred, this study serves as a beacon, illuminating the path towards a secure digital future.

Cybersecurity Tech
Ebenezer Mensah

