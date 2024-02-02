SuperGaming Launches Beta Version of Made-in-India Battle Royale Game, Indus

SuperGaming, a game development powerhouse based in Pune, has unveiled the beta version of their highly anticipated Battle Royale game, Indus, exclusively for Android devices on the Google Play Store. With a staggering 8.5 million pre-registrations, the game has already carved a significant niche in the competitive gaming landscape.

A Unique Gaming Experience

In a realm dominated by last-player-standing rules, Indus breaks the mold with its unique gameplay element, Cosmium. Capturing this in-game item during the endgame stages can lead to victory, offering players a refreshing alternative to conventional battle royale norms. This innovative approach has not only created a buzz in the gaming community but also opened up new strategic possibilities for players.

Accessible Beta Version

The beta version of Indus is not an open for all offering. Access is granted through a limited Beta Key, which players can apply for on the official Indus Beta key site. As an added incentive, those who participate in the beta testing phase will receive exclusive cosmetic rewards, an attractive proposition for gaming enthusiasts.

SuperGaming's proprietary Indus Engine powers the game. This cutting-edge technology is optimized to perform admirably on Android devices dating back to 2022 and deliver a seamless 60fps experience on 2023 Android phones with high visual settings. This level of optimization makes Indus accessible to a wide range of players, irrespective of their device's specifications.

Before its beta launch, Indus underwent extensive testing, including Community Playtests, the Indus Esports Invitational, and a limited closed beta for iOS that began in December 2023. These rigorous checks were designed to ensure an optimal gaming experience for players, highlighting SuperGaming's commitment to quality.