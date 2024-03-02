Supercharged Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Unleashed: 230-HP Beast Rivals Sports Bikes

Imagine you're at a signal on your Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, and a liter-class sports bike pulls up next to you. Both of you lock eyes, nod, and get ready to sprint off the line. There's a 99 percent chance the superbike will whoosh past you, even if you get a jump in the early stage. After all, superbikes boast over 200 horsepower, and the Harley less than half that.

But what if we told you there was a way to transform your Fat Boy into an over 200-HP beast to smoke more powerful bikes left and right? Well, Britain's TTS Performance has done just that with its latest creation. Here's what you need to know.

The TTS Performance Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Produces Over 230 Horsepower

Yes, you read that right. According to TTS Performance's dyno tests, the Fat Boy in context produces 232 horsepower and 205 pound-feet of torque. This is a whopping 130-pony jump from the stock 94-HP output, along with an 80-pound-feet jump in the torque. To put that into perspective, the power figures are higher than the super powerful 226-HP Kawasaki Ninja H2. All of it comes in much sooner in the RPM too, so it's safe to assume you'll be struggling to hold on.

What's the reason for this serious power gain, you ask? Loads of engine upgrades, headlined by a supercharger kit (a specialty of TTS Performance). There's a Rotrex C30-94 counterclockwise supercharger (clamped directly to the crankshaft) which provides 16 pounds of boost. This is paired with a bespoke intercooler for the charger and a new oil cooler for the engine. On the other side of the engine lies a plenum chamber where you'd generally find the air filter.

Supercharged Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Key Specifications

Power: 232 horsepower Torque: >200 pound-feet Transmission: Six-speed Engine: Screamin' Eagle 117ci Exhaust: Full-system two-into-two

That's not all, though. This particular motorcycle has a Screamin' Eagle kit to bump its cubic capacity from 1,868cc to 1,917cc, alongside a SE-515 high-performance camshaft and different cylinder heads. Also present is a two-into-two straight pipe, which makes the Fat Boy sound simply earth-shattering.

The Harley-Davidson Supercharger Kit Is Available For $7,000

Like what you see? Then, you'd be happy to know TTS Performance is open for orders. This Softail Supercharger kit is priced at $7,000 (excluding VAT) and can be delivered anywhere in the world. As standard, the kit helps bump the output to 140 horsepower (dyno-tested), but TTS can help you take the number to as high as 400! You can be tension-free too, as each kit has a 12-month warranty. Included parts are:

Rotrex C30-94 counterclockwise supercharger Inlet plenum Intercooler Injectors Belts All brackets, hoses, and ancillaries TTS base engine map (requires Powervision ECU)

A new 2024 Fat Boy sells for $21,999, so you can have an insanely powerful Harley for under $30,000 with this kit. Pretty good deal, right?

For those seeking an exhilarating ride that defies the norms and expectations of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, this supercharged Fat Boy offers a thrilling solution. It challenges the status quo, proving that with the right modifications, a classic cruiser can transform into a formidable competitor against even the most advanced sports bikes. This development not only redefines the capabilities of the Fat Boy but also marks an exciting chapter in motorcycle customization, where power and performance know no bounds.