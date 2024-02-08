Super7 Unveils The Copper Kidd Figure and Space Racer Vehicle from the SilverHawks Series

Embracing the golden age of 1980s animation, Super7 has unveiled a fresh addition to their SilverHawks Ultimates figures collection, featuring The Copper Kidd from the beloved animated series SilverHawks. The highly anticipated 7-inch scale figure, retailing at $55, went up for pre-order recently, sparking nostalgia and excitement among fans worldwide.

A Blast from the Past

The Copper Kidd figure is meticulously designed with multiple interchangeable heads, hands, and accessories, ensuring collectors can recreate their favorite scenes from the series. Accompanying the figure are May-Day figures, interchangeable wings, and even blast effects, providing a truly immersive experience.

In addition to the figure, Super7 has also introduced the Space Racer vehicle, inspired by the series and selling for $150. The sleekly designed vehicle comes with its own set of accessories, including a detachable blaster, blaster effects, and a display stand.

An Exclusive Offer

Fans ordering both the figure and the vehicle directly from Super7 are privy to an exclusive Super Pack, brimming with extra accessories. This limited offer has further fueled the buzz around the release, with fans eagerly discussing the potential contents of the pack on various forums and social media platforms.

A Lasting Legacy

The SilverHawks animated series, a space-themed adaptation of Rankin/Bass Productions' earlier series ThunderCats, aired 65 episodes starting in 1986. Despite being over three decades old, the series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling characters and engaging storylines.

The original SilverHawks toys were manufactured by Kenner, and Super7's new release pays homage to this legacy. The attention to detail in the figure and vehicle design, coupled with the interactive elements, is a testament to Super7's commitment to preserving the essence of the series.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of The Copper Kidd figure and the Space Racer vehicle, the discussions around future waves and releases continue to gain momentum. The SilverHawks ULTIMATES! Wave 5 Copper Kidd & Speed Racer Figure & Vehicle Set from Super7 is more than just a collectible; it's a tribute to the enduring charm of 1980s animation and the timeless appeal of the SilverHawks series.

In an era where technology and humanity are increasingly intertwined, the nostalgia for simpler times, captured so beautifully in these figures, serves as a reminder of our collective past. As we hurtle towards an uncertain future, the SilverHawks continue to soar, reminding us of the power of imagination and the enduring allure of a well-told story.

Today, the SilverHawks live on, not just in the hearts of those who grew up with them, but in the hands of a new generation of fans, who are discovering the magic of the series through these meticulously crafted figures and vehicles. The SilverHawks ULTIMATES! Wave 5 Copper Kidd & Speed Racer Figure & Vehicle Set from Super7 is more than just a collectible; it's a portal to a world of adventure, courage, and camaraderie, proving that some stories are truly timeless.