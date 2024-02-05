Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Why a Sequel Might Not Be a Launch Title for Nintendo's Next Console

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the most recent installment in the iconic fighting game series, has been a game-changer for Nintendo Switch. The game's popularity persists, years after its debut, with new content releases keeping fans hooked. However, the prospects of a sequel featuring as a launch title for Nintendo's upcoming console seem slim. This situation aligns with the franchise's history, where apart from Super Smash Bros. Melee, none of the Smash games have been launch titles, usually arriving at least a year after a console's release.

Why Not a Launch Title?

The pattern of releasing Smash games post-console launch provides the developers with ample time to incorporate updates from other franchises into the new game. This strategy has been evident in changes to characters like Link from The Legend of Zelda series. It's a move that allows Nintendo to keep the game fresh and relevant in the evolving gaming landscape. The enduring popularity of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate suggests that Nintendo doesn't feel pressured to rush a new title into the market.

Challenges of a Large Roster

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's extensive roster, achieved through complex rights negotiations, sets a high bar for future installments. The challenges of replicating a similar roster size in future entries are immense. This factor adds to the reasons why Nintendo might not be keen on launching a new Smash game simultaneously with their next console.

Beneficial Delay?

Despite the clamor for a successor to Ultimate, it seems more likely that Nintendo will opt to wait until later in the next console's lifecycle to release a new Super Smash Bros. game. This delay could be beneficial. It allows time for the gaming landscape to evolve and for the next entry to introduce significant changes that will excite fans, whilst ensuring that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to occupy the spotlight.