Sunnova Energy Unveils New Adaptive Technology Center

Sunnova Energy International Inc., a trailblazer in adaptive energy services, has unveiled plans for the launch of its Sunnova Adaptive Technology Center (ATC) in the first quarter of 2024. The ATC is designed to be a revolutionary hub for energy testing and integration technologies, including a microgrid system, grid simulator, solar array simulator, interchangeable inverter and battery test beds, and a fully-functioning model home replete with full-sized appliances.

Revolutionizing Energy Services

The ATC is set to empower Sunnova’s engineering teams to conduct system-level validation and integrate varying technologies for optimal performance under diverse grid, solar, and home conditions. In addition, it aids service technicians in troubleshooting field issues in a controlled environment, hastening the resolution of customer problems.

Expanding Customer Reach

The unveiling of ATC follows the expansion of Sunnova’s Global Command Center (GCC), a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of enhancing customer service through avant-garde technologies and analytics. The ATC and GCC are designed to cooperate, improving functionality, quality, and service for Sunnova’s customers and dealers.

Driving Technological Innovation

The ATC will bolster the testing of the Sunnova Adaptive Home technology, a groundbreaking innovation that enables customers to blend solar use, battery storage, and energy control and management. Furthermore, it will contribute to the development of the Sunnova App and the Sunnova Sentient technology platform, optimizing energy management and offering benefits such as demand response, grid support, and a magnified energy independence for its sprawling network of over 386,000 solar and battery storage customers.