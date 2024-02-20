Sunderland's Youth to Shape the Future with 'Come & Play' Tech Event

The bustling city of Sunderland is on the brink of a revolution, with its young residents at the heart of transformation. The 'Come & Play' event, a pioneering initiative set during the half-term holidays from February 20-22, beckons teenagers to dive into the world of technological marvels. As part of the ambitious Expo Sunderland 2025, this pilot event, organized by Sunderland City Council and the University of Sunderland, unfolds at The Bridges shopping centre, promising an immersive experience in innovation and future careers.

Engaging Minds, Inspiring Futures

At its core, 'Come & Play' is more than just a diversion for the youth. It is a strategic effort to meld entertainment with education, thereby sparking an interest in the transformative power of technology. Teenagers aged 11-17 are invited to explore an array of technological wonders, from interacting with the latest robots to experiencing bullet-time photography and immersive gaming. The event also delves into the realms of eco-fashion and fitness, showcasing how technology intertwines with everyday life and the potential it holds for a sustainable future.

A Gateway to Tomorrow's Careers

With the University of Sunderland as the headline sponsor, 'Come & Play' serves as a beacon for career exploration within the tech industry. It's a unique opportunity for young minds to engage directly with professionals and educators, gaining insights into the skills and pathways leading to future jobs. This initiative is a testament to Sunderland's commitment to nurturing a digitally savvy workforce, poised to drive the city's ambition as a hub for innovation and smart living. The event not only highlights the exciting prospects within the tech sector but also reinforces the city's vision for a future where technology makes cities healthier and lives better.

Sunderland's Vision for a Digital Future

The 'Come & Play' event is a crucial step towards realizing Sunderland's vision as a city poised for the future. By engaging its youngest citizens in the digital and smart infrastructure, the city is laying the groundwork for a vibrant, innovative community. It presents Sunderland as an attractive destination for future living, working, and playing, underlined by a strong emphasis on technological advancement and sustainability. This initiative mirrors the city's broader ambitions under the Expo Sunderland 2025 transformation and innovation showcase, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a leading city in technology and innovation.

In conclusion, the 'Come & Play' event stands as a beacon of hope and progress for Sunderland, illuminating the path towards a technologically enriched future. By captivating the minds and hearts of its youth, the city is not just preparing them for future careers but is also instilling in them the passion to envision and shape a brighter, smarter world. Sunderland's journey towards transformation and innovation is well underway, with its young residents leading the charge.