SUN Collision Unveils Repair Package at 2024 NORTHEAST Show, Streamlines Collision Repair Estimates

At the vibrant heart of the automotive industry's technological evolution, SUN Collision is set to make waves at the 2024 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show from March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The company's showcase of its auto collision repair software, particularly the new Repair Package feature, promises to revolutionize the blueprinting process for collision repair estimates, offering a beacon of efficiency for service writers and estimators.

Revolutionizing Repair Estimates

Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming exhibition, highlighting how the Repair Package is designed to halve the time traditionally required for blueprint research. By seamlessly integrating OEM repair information and estimating data, the feature automates a process that previously demanded extensive manual input. This innovation not only streamlines the workflow of service writers and estimators but also ensures a higher degree of accuracy and reliability in the repair estimates produced.

Integrating with Industry Standards

The Repair Package's efficiency is further enhanced by its compatibility with major estimating systems and adherence to guidelines set by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA). This integration ensures that the package includes all necessary repair procedures, ADAS calibrations, illustrations, diagrams, and OEM part numbers associated with the estimate. By sourcing data from CIECA for each estimate line item, SUN Collision facilitates a comprehensive and easily navigable work package, which can span from 100 to 1,000 pages and is available in both printed and PDF formats with hyperlinked table of contents.

Ensuring Precision in ADAS Calibration

Another focal point at the NORTHEAST show will be the demonstration of SUN Collision Repair Information software's capabilities in facilitating the repair and calibration of vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Given the critical importance of ADAS recalibration for maintaining vehicle safety features post-collision, SUN Collision's software emerges as an indispensable tool for technicians. It simplifies the access to accurate ADAS information, ensuring that sensors, cameras, radar systems, and control modules disrupted during collisions are calibrated back to their original manufacturing specifications.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, with safety and efficiency at the forefront of innovation, SUN Collision's unveiling of the Repair Package at the 2024 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show marks a significant step forward. This development not only promises to enhance the precision and efficiency of collision repair estimates but also underscores the industry's commitment to leveraging technology for safer, more reliable vehicle repairs. By simplifying complex processes and ensuring that vehicles are returned to their pre-collision state with utmost accuracy, SUN Collision sets a new standard in the collision repair sector.