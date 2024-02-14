Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - A Mixed Experience in the DC Universe

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - A Mixed Bag of Heroes and Villains

Advertisment

A Blend of Old and New

Set in the iconic Batman Arkham universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (SSKTJL) is the latest offering from Rocksteady Studios, released on February 14, 2024. The game runs on Unreal Engine 4 and is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. With high expectations following the success of the Arkham series, does SSKTJL live up to the hype?

A Promising Storyline

Advertisment

The narrative follows the Suicide Squad - Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark - as they are tasked with taking down an unhinged Justice League, now under the control of Brainiac. The voice acting is top-notch, and character interactions are dynamic and memorable. The game's main strength lies in its engaging story, which unfolds through well-crafted cutscenes and dialogue.

Gameplay and Performance - A Mixed Bag

SSKTJL deviates from Rocksteady's signature combat system, adopting a looter shooter approach. While this change provides a fresh perspective, it falls short in terms of weapon variety and impact. Weapons feel uninspired and lack the satisfying punch found in previous titles. Additionally, the inclusion of live-service elements may deter some players.

Advertisment

On the PC front, the game's performance is affected by the inclusion of Denuvo DRM. While it doesn't render the game unplayable, it does result in stuttering and reduced frame rates, especially during high-intensity scenes. In comparison, the Xbox Series S offers a smoother experience, despite its lower hardware capabilities.

Despite these shortcomings, the game delivers some genuinely thrilling encounters with the Justice League members-turned-supervillains. Each encounter requires strategy and skill, providing a welcome challenge.

In conclusion, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an ambitious project that attempts to blend the old with the new. While it boasts a compelling storyline and commendable voice acting, the game falters in its combat system and live-service elements. The inclusion of Denuvo DRM on PC and the subsequent performance issues further detract from the experience. Ultimately, SSKTJL falls short of the high bar set by Rocksteady's previous titles, but it still offers an enjoyable romp through the DC universe for fans of the genre.