Subiaco City Promises Fixes to E-Permit Parking System After Resident Backlash

The City of Subiaco is actively addressing concerns raised by residents regarding its newly introduced e-permit parking system. Mayor David McMullen highlighted the issues during a council meeting on February 20, with promises of imminent improvements spearheaded by the technology provider, EasyPark.

Addressing the Challenges

EasyPark has committed to deploying necessary resources and holding frequent meetings with city staff to navigate through the reported issues to find effective solutions. While not all fixes will be immediate, significant enhancements are on the horizon. These include the introduction of a favourites list for repeat visitors, extending system time-out limits, and improving the system's display for better readability. Such updates aim to refine the user experience across various devices, addressing one of the critical feedback points from the system's initial rollout.

System Overhaul and User Experience

Since its launch in November 2023, the e-permit system has been the subject of criticism for its performance. However, over 2,000 households, making up 93.5% of permit holders, have transitioned to the new system, indicating a significant uptake despite the early challenges. The forthcoming changes reflect the city's commitment to rectifying the initial issues, emphasizing the importance of user feedback in the process of technological adaptation and improvement.

Looking Forward

The City of Subiaco's proactive approach to resolving the e-permit parking system's teething problems illustrates a willingness to evolve and adapt in response to resident feedback. These enhancements not only promise to improve the functionality and usability of the e-permit system but also demonstrate the city's dedication to leveraging technology to meet the community's needs. As these updates are rolled out, the system is expected to become more user-friendly, encouraging broader acceptance among residents and visitors alike.