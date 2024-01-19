STPL3D Unveils India's First SLS 3D Printer: A Leap for Additive Manufacturing

A significant stride in the Indian additive manufacturing market was marked by the unveiling of 'India's First SLS 3D Printer' by STPL3D, a leading Indian 3D printer hardware manufacturer. The exclusive launch event was a testament to STPL3D's commitment to innovation in the realm of additive manufacturing and served as a platform to showcase their latest offering that is primed to transform the 3D printing landscape in India.

Advertisment

Unveiling a Revolution

The new selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer, with its impressive build volume of 500 x 500 x 500 mm, is powered by a potent 100 W/Co2 laser. This combination allows it to produce large-scale, intricate parts with remarkable precision. The robust and stable construction of the printer, which weighs 2 tons, enhances its capabilities, making it a truly transformative tool in 3D printing.

Advanced Features and User-Friendly Solutions

Advertisment

STPL3D's new SLS 3D printer is controlled by a Windows 10 PC-based system. It includes USB 2.0 connectivity and demands an 11 KW power requirement. The printer also features an integrated part-cleaning chamber, a significant development that simplifies the post-printing process by eliminating the need for external cleaning. This reflects STPL3D's dedication to crafting user-friendly solutions that streamline workflows.

Expanding the Suite of Solutions

In addition to the SLS printer, STPL3D also revealed advancements in material extrusion and stereolithography technologies. This expansion further broadens its comprehensive suite of 3D printing solutions, catering to a wide range of applications. The launch event was graced by industry professionals, including Dr. Sankha dip Das, Mr. Jaspreet Sidhu, Dr. Ajeet Babu, Mr. Rahul Gaywala, and Mr. Munjal Gajjar. Their presence underscored the importance of innovation and precision in the future of additive manufacturing.

During the event, Mr. Rahul Gaywala, CEO of STPL, reiterated the company's commitment to spearheading innovation in the 3D printing sector. STPL3D's role as India's largest manufacturer of 3D printers is solidified by this launch. It showcases not only their technological prowess but also their adaptability to cater to industry needs. As a division of Sahajanand Technologies Private Limited, STPL3D continues to be a pioneer in offering solutions across FDM, SLA, and now SLS technologies.