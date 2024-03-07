STMicroelectronics Unveils Advanced High-Side Switches, Enhancing Industrial Automation

STMicroelectronics has taken a significant leap forward in industrial automation and control systems with the launch of two innovative octal high-side switches, the IPS8200HQ and IPS8200HQ-1. These devices are designed to control a wide range of loads with unparalleled efficiency and intelligence, marking a notable advancement in the field of electronic components.

Revolutionizing Load Control

The IPS8200HQ and IPS8200HQ-1 high-side switches represent a breakthrough in controlling capacitive, resistive, or inductive loads. With a typical on-resistance of just 110mΩ per channel, these devices ensure minimal power loss and improved overall efficiency. Their wide operating voltage range of 10.5V-36V, along with 3.3V/5V-compatible logic inputs, makes them versatile components for a broad array of applications, including programmable logic controllers (PLCs), distributed I/O, industrial PC peripherals, and computer numerical control (CNC) machines. Moreover, the ability to control these switches through either a serial (SPI) or parallel connection offers unprecedented flexibility in system design.

Integrated Protection and Diagnostic Features

What sets the IPS8200HQ and IPS8200HQ-1 apart from conventional high-side switches is their comprehensive suite of integrated protection features and diagnostic capabilities. These devices are equipped with output-overload (OVL), junction-overtemperature (OVT), and short-circuit protection for each channel. Additionally, undervoltage lockout (UVLO) and ground disconnection with automatic shutoff further enhance system reliability. Diagnostic outputs provide real-time status information on supply-voltage power-good, case overtemperature, SPI fault, and junction over-temperature, enabling intelligent system management and troubleshooting.

Enhanced Functionality and Robustness

Beyond load control and protection, the IPS8200HQ and IPS8200HQ-1 incorporate LED drivers for each output channel, powered by an embedded 100mA DC-DC voltage regulator. This regulator not only supplies the SPI logic and input circuitry but also supports external components such as optocouplers or digital isolators, adding another layer of functionality. These high-side switches also conform to IEC 61000-4 specifications for ESD, burst, and surge immunity, making them suitable for equipment that must meet IEC 61131-2 functional and EMC requirements for industrial controls. For developers and engineers looking to evaluate these high-side switches, STMicroelectronics offers two industrial digital-output expansion cards, the X-NUCLEO-OUT16A1 and X-NUCLEO-OUT17A1, enhancing the accessibility and usability of these advanced components.

With production already underway, the IPS8200HQ and IPS8200HQ-1 are available in the compact 8mm x 6mm DFN48 package, starting at $5.11 for orders of 1000 pieces. This development not only underscores STMicroelectronics' commitment to innovation in industrial automation but also offers manufacturers and designers new tools to create more efficient, reliable, and intelligent systems.

As industries continue to evolve towards more automated and intelligent systems, the introduction of the IPS8200HQ and IPS8200HQ-1 by STMicroelectronics represents a significant step forward. These high-side switches not only offer exceptional performance and flexibility but also embody the future of industrial automation, where efficiency, reliability, and intelligence converge to create systems that are not only effective but also adaptable to the challenges of tomorrow.