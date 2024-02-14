STM Awards $217M Contract for Blue Line Extension: A Giant Leap towards Modernization

Metro Modernization: STM Awards $200M Contract for Blue Line Extension

Advertisment

In a significant stride towards enhancing the city's public transportation, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has awarded a contract worth C$217,173,941 to Ground Transportation Systems Canada Inc. The deal, inked on Valentine's Day 2024, is for the installation, maintenance, and certain options of a communications-based train control (CBTC) system on the Blue Line Extension.

A Leap into the Future of Metro Transport

The adoption of the CBTC system, used by most subway networks globally, marks an opportunity to modernize the Montréal métro's train control system for the entire Blue Line. This modernization project will not only improve train reliability but also increase frequency and passenger comfort.

Advertisment

With devices placed along the tracks and on the train cars to detect train locations, the new system will enable faster and more frequent trains, reduce accidents, save on maintenance and energy costs, and potentially save on driver costs as well.

The Blue Line Extension: Expanding Horizons

The Blue Line extension, currently under construction, will add five new stations east of Saint-Michel station, all the way to Anjou. The extension project, primarily funded by the Quebec government, will bolster the city's metro network and provide improved connectivity for residents.

Advertisment

A New Era of Train Control

The STM's decision to invest in the CBTC system underscores its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation. As the Blue Line extension takes shape, the existing network's train control system will also eventually need to be upgraded.

The new control system, set to revolutionize the city's metro operations, promises to bring Montreal's public transportation into a new era of speed, efficiency, and safety. With this investment, the STM is poised to redefine the commuting experience for millions of Montrealers.