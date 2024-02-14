Step into the Past: The Evolution of Modern Technology at Kingston University

Step back in time and journey through the evolution of modern technology at Kingston University's 'Creating the Everything Device' exhibition, a celebration of early microcomputers that is currently open to the public.

A Blast from the Past: The Dawn of Microcomputing

Nestled within the halls of Kingston University's Faculty of Engineering, Computing and the Environment, over 60 computers from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s await curious visitors. This extensive collection, presented in collaboration with Just Clear, offers a rare opportunity to engage with the history of computing and appreciate the groundbreaking work of early pioneers.

Among the exhibited artifacts, the Q1 (1972) stands out as a remarkable piece of technological history. Often hailed as the world's first true microcomputer, this diminutive device paved the way for the powerful machines we use today.

Another standout is the Commodore 64, which enjoyed immense popularity during the 1980s. This beloved computer not only brought affordable technology into homes but also sparked the imaginations of countless budding programmers.

Retro Gaming and Programming Challenges

The 'Creating the Everything Device' exhibition goes beyond static displays, offering visitors a chance to interact with these vintage machines. Some of the computers are operational, allowing visitors to delve into the world of classic games and productivity software from a bygone era.

Exhibition-goers can test their skills in seminal games that shaped today's major game developers, participate in classic game competitions, and tackle programming challenges designed to showcase the capabilities of these early computers.

Honoring the Past to Shape the Future

In an age where smartphones and sleek laptops dominate our digital landscape, it's easy to forget the foundation upon which our modern devices are built. This exhibition serves as a reminder of the ingenuity and perseverance of the early pioneers who laid the groundwork for the technology we now take for granted.

As we stand on the shoulders of giants, it's essential to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of those who came before us. The 'Creating the Everything Device' exhibition offers a unique opportunity to do just that, immersing visitors in a world where the lines between technology and humanity are blurred, and the possibilities seem endless.

By exploring the past, we can better understand the present and look forward to the future, inspired by the stories of ambition, struggle, and human will that have brought us this far.

So, whether you're a history buff, a technology enthusiast, or simply curious about the origins of the devices that power our modern lives, Kingston University's 'Creating the Everything Device' exhibition is not to be missed.

Step into the past and discover the stories that shaped the future of technology.