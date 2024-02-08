Stellar Blade: A Dance of Influence and Innovation, Inspired by NieR Series

Hyung-Tae Kim, the mastermind behind the eagerly-awaited game Stellar Blade, humbly acknowledges the striking parallels with Yoko Taro's esteemed NieR series. In an enlightening interview with GamesRadar+, Kim confessed his deep admiration for Yoko Taro and conceded to the NieR series' indelible impact on Stellar Blade's development. He graciously accepted the comparisons, deeming it an honor that the game has piqued the interest of the development team at Shift Up, the Seoul-based powerhouse behind Stellar Blade.

A Dance of Influence and Innovation

While Kim admits to the undeniable similarities, he is quick to assert that Stellar Blade will offer a unique gameplay experience, setting itself apart from the NieR franchise. The game is poised for an exclusive release on PS5 on April 26th. In an invitation extended to fans, Kim encourages them to identify NieR's influences within Stellar Blade and share their feedback in the comments section.

The NieR Legacy: A Beacon of Inspiration

In a recent interview with Famitsu, the creator of the Stellar Blade narrative revealed that NieR: Automata served as a significant source of inspiration for the upcoming action title. The game, which was initially announced in 2019, drew inspiration not only from NieR: Automata but also from other influential games such as 'God of War' and 'X-Series'. The latest state of play event in February 2024 unveiled the release date and an enticing new game trailer for Stellar Blade.

A Tapestry of Influences: Weaving Stellar Blade

In an illuminating conversation with Famitsu, Stellar Blade Director Kim Hyung-tae confirmed that NieR: Automata had a profound impact on the game's creation. He also expounded on other games that influenced him and the development of Stellar Blade. When probed about the parallels between Square Enix and PlatinumGames's titles, director Kim Hyung-tae expressed that NieR: Automata was the game that sparked his desire to create a game akin to Stellar Blade. Other game series that left an indelible mark on Kim Hyung-tae during the creation of Stellar Blade include Bayonetta, Sekiro, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

As the veil lifts on Stellar Blade, the gaming community is abuzz with anticipation. The upcoming PS5 exclusive, Stellar Blade, carries the legacy of NieR Automata, promising a captivating narrative that will engross players for approximately 25 hours. In the intricate dance of influence and innovation, Hyung-Tae Kim has embraced the comparisons to the NieR series, considering it a 'great honor'. The world eagerly awaits the unveiling of Stellar Blade, a testament to the enduring power of inspiration and the relentless pursuit of creativity in the realm of gaming.