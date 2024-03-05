State Privacy Officers Prioritize AI in Policy Development, Eyeing Trust and Alignment

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, state chief privacy officers in Indiana, Utah, and Washington are zeroing in on the technology, ensuring that privacy policies keep pace with innovation. During the recent Cybersecurity Modernization Summit, these officials shared insights into how their states are addressing privacy in the age of AI, highlighting the importance of trustworthy AI practices that resonate with state values and obligations.

Scouting for Policy Potholes

Indiana's Chief Privacy Officer, Ted Cotterill, emphasized the state's proactive stance in integrating privacy within its AI governance initiative. Cotterill's recent testimony before Indiana's Interim Study Committee on Commerce and Technology underscored the state's commitment to adopting AI solutions that are not only effective but also align with ethical values. This approach reflects a broader interest in ensuring that emerging technologies like AI are leveraged responsibly, with a focus on risk management and adherence to established privacy principles.

Aligning Privacy with Cybersecurity

In Utah, the challenge of integrating privacy with already established cybersecurity strategies is evident. Christopher Bramwell, Utah's chief privacy officer of government operations, highlighted the importance of developing a unified strategy that accommodates both privacy and cybersecurity. This effort aims to address social concerns around privacy while ensuring that the state's approach to AI and other digital technologies does not compromise individual rights or data protection standards.

Building on Existing Frameworks

Washington state is taking a different approach by building its AI privacy policies on the foundation of existing practices and frameworks. Chief Privacy Officer Katy Ruckle pointed to the executive order by Governor Jay Inslee, which mandates a year of policy work based on AI, cybersecurity, and privacy frameworks like those established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This strategy aims to create comprehensive policies that are not only innovative but also compatible with federal guidelines and principles of trustworthy AI.

As states navigate the complex landscape of AI and privacy, the emphasis remains on developing policies that protect citizens' data while fostering technological advancement. The efforts in Indiana, Utah, and Washington illustrate a keen awareness of the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, signaling a commitment to privacy that is both thoughtful and forward-looking. By prioritizing alignment with existing missions and frameworks, these states are laying the groundwork for a future where technology and privacy coexist harmoniously.