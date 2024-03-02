STASY to Innovate Athens Metro with Kinetic Energy Recovery System

Amid escalating energy costs, STASY, the operator of Athens metro and tram, is setting a groundbreaking example in sustainable urban transport. Announcing an international tender for the innovative conversion of kinetic to electric energy from train braking, STASY aims to renovate two substations on Metro Line 1. This project, with a budget of €4.17 million plus VAT, is financed through the NSRF, marking a pivotal step towards energy efficiency in public transport.

Revolutionizing Urban Transit

STASY's initiative addresses the dual challenges of rising energy expenses and environmental sustainability. By harnessing the energy generated from the braking of trains, the project not only promises significant cost savings but also contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions. This method of energy recovery, known as regenerative braking, is a testament to the evolving landscape of urban mobility solutions.

Bidding for a Greener Future

The international tender, open until March 18, 2023, invites global innovators to partake in this ambitious project. With energy costs for STASY soaring to 24.8 million euros in 2022, the urgency for alternative solutions is evident. This initiative not only showcases STASY's commitment to pioneering sustainable practices but also sets a precedent for other cities to follow in the quest for greener public transportation systems.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The successful implementation of this energy recovery system could revolutionize the way cities around the world approach urban transport energy management. Beyond the immediate financial and environmental benefits, this project could spur further innovations in sustainable transport technologies, encouraging a global shift towards more energy-efficient urban infrastructure.