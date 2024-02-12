Thermo Fisher Scientific Leads by Example: Embracing DEI and a Strong Social Mission

In a world where corporate social responsibility is no longer an optional extra, Thermo Fisher Scientific is leading by example. The global biotech giant has unveiled its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) through strategic initiatives and partnerships aimed at recruiting talent from underrepresented groups.

A Five-Year Plan for DEI

With a five-year DEI plan in place, Thermo Fisher Scientific is making strides towards fostering an inclusive culture. The company supports Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to empower its diverse workforce and create a sense of belonging.

The Just Project: A testament to this commitment is The Just Project, a partnership with historically Black colleges and universities. This initiative demonstrates Thermo Fisher's dedication to recruiting diverse talent and empowering underrepresented groups.

The Impact of a Social Mission on Recruitment

Meanwhile, the implementation of a four-day workweek has proven to be a powerful recruitment tool. The 100 80 100 model, which maintains productivity while offering employees more time off, is gaining traction across various countries and sectors.

4 Day Week Global, a social business providing resources and services for companies transitioning to a shorter workweek, is at the forefront of this movement. The organization's success highlights the potential of a strong social mission to attract talent.

Empowering Neurodiverse Individuals: The Steven Spectrum Career Project

Another example of a successful social mission is the Steven Spectrum Career Project. This initiative is dedicated to transforming employment for individuals with Autism by providing skill workshops, job trainings, and mentorship programs.

By educating employers about the strengths of neurodiverse individuals and creating inclusive workplaces, the project showcases the positive impact a social mission can have on recruitment.

However, it's not all smooth sailing for new ventures adopting this strategy. Research indicates that start-ups highlighting a social mission may receive 46% fewer job applications compared to others.

This suggests that while a compelling social mission can attract employees to established companies, new firms should tread carefully. Promoting a lofty purpose could potentially deter potential candidates.

As the corporate landscape continues to evolve, striking the right balance between purpose and pragmatism will be key to successful recruitment and talent attraction.

In the end, it's clear that a strong social mission can serve as a double-edged sword for new ventures in attracting talent. But with careful consideration and strategic implementation, it can also serve as a powerful catalyst for positive change.

