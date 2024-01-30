TenAces: Pioneering AI-Driven Discovery of Molecular Glue Therapies

In a revolutionary step, TenAces, a brainchild of AION Labs' fifth startup challenge, is set to transform the therapeutic landscape with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven discovery of molecular glue therapies. The company's primary focus is targeted protein degradation, a promising solution for conditions caused by pathogenic proteins. AION Labs, based in Israel, has launched TenAces with a commitment to integrate biology into the development of its machine learning algorithms.

Reimagining Discovery with AI

Unlike conventional discovery methods, which largely rely on serendipity, TenAces is leveraging AI to streamline the process. The company's innovative approach uses machine learning to examine protein interactions and anticipate new molecular glues. This unique method centers on identifying natural protein interactions that can be exploited for targeted protein degradation.

An Integrated Approach

With an emphasis on accuracy, TenAces incorporates biological insights into its machine learning algorithms. The company goes a step further by corroborating its predictions through wet lab experiments. This creates a feedback loop that progressively enhances the precision of its predictions. The founding team, including Dr. Tomer Sidi and Dr. Chen Lior, brings a wealth of knowledge in deep learning, bioinformatics, and experimental biology to the venture.

Addressing the Undruggable

Arnout Schepers, CEO of TenAces, underscores the potential of the company's technology. By targeting the 85% of proteins currently deemed undruggable, the technology opens up possibilities for treating a broad spectrum of diseases. With the backing of AION Labs and pharmaceutical partners like AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Teva, TenAces stands on the cusp of developing more effective treatments for diverse conditions.