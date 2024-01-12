en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Start-ups

Taiwan’s 2024 Elections: Navigating Economic Challenges Amidst Rising Entrepreneurial Initiatives

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Taiwan’s 2024 Elections: Navigating Economic Challenges Amidst Rising Entrepreneurial Initiatives

As Taiwan gears up for its pivotal 2024 presidential and legislative elections, the island nation grapples with mounting economic challenges. At the heart of these challenges are low wages and skills mismatch in the workforce, emerging as key issues that will likely shape the nation’s future.

Entrepreneurial Initiatives and Economic Growth

Among the influx of start-ups seeking to reshape Taiwan’s economic landscape, Tracle stands out. Founded by university students, including Ray Chen, this innovative company offers waste disposal services and has begun expanding its operations across major cities in Taiwan. Their success story, underpinned by government loans and seed funding, reflects a budding ecosystem for start-ups in Taiwan, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the nation’s economic uncertainties.

The Need for Higher Education Reforms

However, alongside the emergence of promising start-ups, experts have begun to scrutinize the country’s economic policies and higher education reforms. There is a pressing need to align university curricula with market demands, particularly in the fields of mathematics, science, and engineering. The gap between education and industry requirements has led to a local skills shortage, forcing the semiconductor industry—a significant contributor to Taiwan’s GDP—to rely heavily on foreign talent.

Demographic Challenges and Wage Issues

Further compounding Taiwan’s economic challenges is the country’s low fertility rate. This demographic shift is predicted to lead to salary increases for young workers, but experts caution that higher wages must go hand in hand with improved skills to maintain Taiwan’s appeal as an investment destination. Dr. Huang Jr-Tsung, a distinguished professor at National Chengchi University, asserts that Taiwan’s export-oriented economy and systemic issues have prevented wages from rising in tandem with economic growth.

Political Perspectives on Economic Challenges

In the political arena, presidential frontrunner William Lai Ching-te aims to expand the start-up ecosystem and create jobs, while other candidates have pledged to increase the minimum wage. These political maneuverings underscore the urgent need to address the economic issues that Taiwan faces as it moves into a critical election year.

0
Start-ups Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Start-ups

See more
2 hours ago
BusinessRocket Expands LLC Consultancy Services to Arizona
BusinessRocket, a highly esteemed consultancy firm, is broadening its horizons with the expansion of its Limited Liability Company (LLC) services to the state of Arizona. This move represents a significant milestone for the company, which has already made a name for itself on the national stage, guiding startups through the complex process of establishing an
BusinessRocket Expands LLC Consultancy Services to Arizona
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
1 day ago
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son's Murder in Goa
Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco Honored at Global Startup Ecosystem Awards
3 hours ago
Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco Honored at Global Startup Ecosystem Awards
Rabbit and Humane: Redefining Digital Interaction to Combat Smartphone Addiction
5 hours ago
Rabbit and Humane: Redefining Digital Interaction to Combat Smartphone Addiction
Arrested CEO's Handwritten Note: A Dark Twist in Goa Murder Case
18 hours ago
Arrested CEO's Handwritten Note: A Dark Twist in Goa Murder Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
20 seconds
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
38 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
39 seconds
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
49 seconds
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
58 seconds
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
1 min
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
1 min
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
2 mins
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
21 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app