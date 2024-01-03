SUGAR Cosmetics: A Sweet Success with Near INR 500 Crore Sales

SUGAR Cosmetics, the Indian beauty ecommerce brand co-founded by Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee in 2015, has demonstrated robust growth, nearly reaching the INR 500 crore sales mark for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. A reported operating revenue of INR 420.2 crore, a significant 89% increase from the INR 221.8 crore of the previous fiscal year, underscores the company’s momentous expansion.

From D2C to Omnichannel Success

Originally a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, SUGAR Cosmetics has successfully transitioned to an omnichannel model, expanding its reach across more than 550 cities, and over 40,000 retail outlets in India. This expansion has been mirrored by a substantial rise in overall revenue, including other income, which peaked at INR 428.3 crore, marking a 91.3% increase from the previous year’s INR 223.8 crore.

Revenue Growth Amid Rising Expenditure

Notwithstanding the impressive revenue growth, the company saw a slight increase in net losses, reporting INR 76.2 crore in FY23 compared to INR 75.9 crore in FY22. The company’s total expenditure also rose by 69% to INR 505.5 crore. Of note is the significant amount spent on marketing efforts, which totaled INR 162.5 crore, procurement costs at INR 113.9 crore, and employee benefit expenses at INR 60.8 crore.

Improved EBITDA Margin and Funding

Despite these financial challenges, SUGAR Cosmetics managed to improve its EBITDA margin to -14.55% from -30.48% the previous year. The startup has also generated approximately $85 million through multiple funding rounds, attracting investors such as Elevation Capital, A91 Partners, and India Quotient.