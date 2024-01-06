en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Startup Funding Fervor: $88.7 Million Raised in First Week of 2024 Amidst Executive Departures and IPO Buzz

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Startup Funding Fervor: $88.7 Million Raised in First Week of 2024 Amidst Executive Departures and IPO Buzz

In the first week of 2024, startup funding fervor was evident with 17 startups securing a total of $88.7 million. This marked an increase from the preceding week, which witnessed $80.77 million raised by 11 startups. The funding landscape was dominated by four growth stage and 11 early stage deals, amidst significant executive departures from Indian startups and promising IPO prospects.

Funding Highlights: Growth and Early Stage Deals

The growth stage deals were spearheaded by Country Delight, a dairy brand that raised a stellar $20 million, trailed by Captain Fresh, OneCard, and Wiz Freight. The early-stage arena saw VRO Hospitality lead with a $10 million fundraise, followed by Curebay, SalarySe, Medway Hospitals, and Torus. Worthy of mention are startups like Settl, HyugaLife, DevDham, Larkai, Maidaan, and PrabhuBhakti, the latter two of which chose not to disclose their fundraising figures.

Geographical Distribution and Transaction Types

Delhi-NCR-based startups took the lead in terms of funding deals, followed by those housed in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar. Seed stage deals were the order of the day, with seven transactions, while Series A followed suit with four. Over the past eight weeks, the average weekly funding has been a robust $253 million from 19 deals.

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Executive Exits

In the realm of mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity firm SentinelOne is slated to acquire PingSafe AI. The week also witnessed the departure of high-ranking executives from Indian startups such as KnowledgeHut, Fashinza, Indus Appstore, Unacademy, and BYJU’S, marking a significant shift in the startup executive landscape.

Upcoming IPOs: MobiKwik and Swiggy

Fintech firm MobiKwik is gearing up for an IPO, aiming to raise Rs 700 crore. The food delivery giant Swiggy also has its eyes set on an IPO, with its valuation being amplified to $8.3 billion by Invesco. As the startup ecosystem evolves, these developments are indicative of a promising and dynamic year ahead for startups.

0
Business India Start-ups
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
In a recent update, Baba Kalyani, the chairman of Bharat Forge, has hinted at a seismic shift in the company’s operations. He unveiled ambitious plans for the company’s growth trajectory, especially in the defense sector. Kalyani’s statements broadcast a clear message – Bharat Forge, a renowned name in the automotive and industrial sectors, is charting
Bharat Forge Eyes Rapid Growth in Defense Sector, Chairman Baba Kalyani Reveals
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
17 mins ago
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
Biden Administration to Unveil New Rule Affecting Independent Contractor Classification in Gig Economy
20 mins ago
Biden Administration to Unveil New Rule Affecting Independent Contractor Classification in Gig Economy
Indian Government Ponders 15-20% Capex Hike: A Potential Boost for Economic Growth
30 seconds ago
Indian Government Ponders 15-20% Capex Hike: A Potential Boost for Economic Growth
Economist Demands Transparency on Export Proceeds Tracking Framework
3 mins ago
Economist Demands Transparency on Export Proceeds Tracking Framework
Mining Expert Calls for Government Action to Resolve Non-Payment Crisis
6 mins ago
Mining Expert Calls for Government Action to Resolve Non-Payment Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
2 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
2 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
5 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
6 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
6 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
6 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
9 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
10 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app