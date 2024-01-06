Startup Funding Fervor: $88.7 Million Raised in First Week of 2024 Amidst Executive Departures and IPO Buzz

In the first week of 2024, startup funding fervor was evident with 17 startups securing a total of $88.7 million. This marked an increase from the preceding week, which witnessed $80.77 million raised by 11 startups. The funding landscape was dominated by four growth stage and 11 early stage deals, amidst significant executive departures from Indian startups and promising IPO prospects.

Funding Highlights: Growth and Early Stage Deals

The growth stage deals were spearheaded by Country Delight, a dairy brand that raised a stellar $20 million, trailed by Captain Fresh, OneCard, and Wiz Freight. The early-stage arena saw VRO Hospitality lead with a $10 million fundraise, followed by Curebay, SalarySe, Medway Hospitals, and Torus. Worthy of mention are startups like Settl, HyugaLife, DevDham, Larkai, Maidaan, and PrabhuBhakti, the latter two of which chose not to disclose their fundraising figures.

Geographical Distribution and Transaction Types

Delhi-NCR-based startups took the lead in terms of funding deals, followed by those housed in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar. Seed stage deals were the order of the day, with seven transactions, while Series A followed suit with four. Over the past eight weeks, the average weekly funding has been a robust $253 million from 19 deals.

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Executive Exits

In the realm of mergers and acquisitions, cybersecurity firm SentinelOne is slated to acquire PingSafe AI. The week also witnessed the departure of high-ranking executives from Indian startups such as KnowledgeHut, Fashinza, Indus Appstore, Unacademy, and BYJU’S, marking a significant shift in the startup executive landscape.

Upcoming IPOs: MobiKwik and Swiggy

Fintech firm MobiKwik is gearing up for an IPO, aiming to raise Rs 700 crore. The food delivery giant Swiggy also has its eyes set on an IPO, with its valuation being amplified to $8.3 billion by Invesco. As the startup ecosystem evolves, these developments are indicative of a promising and dynamic year ahead for startups.