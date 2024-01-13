en English
Business

Rawmart’s Shrenik Bora Honored at ET Business Awards 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Rawmart’s Shrenik Bora Honored at ET Business Awards 2023

On December 20th, 2023, the illustrious ET Business Awards were held at Hotel The Westin in Pune, India. The event, renowned for honoring leaders and businesses contributing significantly to various sectors, was a grand affair. One of the most captivating moments of the evening was the recognition of Shrenik Bora, the Co-founder & CEO of Rawmart Material Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rawmart’s Rise to Prominence

Rawmart, co-founded by Shrenik Bora, Tejas, and Saurabh, was launched in 2021 as a startup. The firm quickly transformed into an industry leader in manufacturing and procurement solutions. This swift ascent is testament to Rawmart’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth. The company marked a significant financial milestone with an order execution size exceeding 150 Crores and expanded its operations across ten Indian states.

Fostering SMEs and Driving Innovation

Rawmart’s mission emphasizes support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), a critical component of India’s economic fabric. But Rawmart’s vision extends beyond SMEs. The company also serves larger clients across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and aerospace. Through intelligent and cost-effective procurement of raw materials, Rawmart ensures a seamless supply chain for its clients. The company also integrates manufacturing technology and quality controls to improve cost and volumetric output.

Shrenik Bora: A Visionary Leader

Shrenik Bora, during his acceptance speech, expressed profound gratitude and reiterated Rawmart’s commitment to its mission. Bora, who was felicitated by Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, stressed the importance of empowering SMEs. The success story of Rawmart, under Bora’s leadership, underscores the influence of youthful ambition, collaborative leadership, and strategic innovation in the startup ecosystem. This recognition at the ET Business Awards 2023 further solidifies Rawmart’s position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

