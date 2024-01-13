en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Pioneering Startups Rewriting the Script for Media and Entertainment

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Pioneering Startups Rewriting the Script for Media and Entertainment

As technology relentlessly marches forward, it leaves no industry untouched. Among the sectors experiencing significant transformation under its influence, the media and entertainment industry stands out. Startups are at the helm of this change, leveraging modern technology to streamline content creation and distribution, shaping the future of the industry.

AI: The New Maestro of Media and Entertainment

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making headway in this transformation, with startups like Runway and Papercup leading the charge. Runway, an AI startup, has created a buzz in the investor community with its ability to dramatically cut down the time and expense of special effects creation. On the other hand, Papercup harnesses AI for translation services, dissolving language barriers and opening new markets for content creators.

Streamlining Production and Catering to Niche Audiences

Another noteworthy startup is Strada, founded by Peter and Michael Cioni. Strada aims to remove the rough edges in content creation by streamlining production processes. Equally impressive is Canela Media, which recently raised $32 million to develop a streaming platform specifically for Latino audiences, plugging a gap in mainstream streaming services.

Exploring New Frontiers: NFTs and Crowdfunding

As the world moves towards Web3, Toonstar, an animation company, is exploring untapped possibilities. It has received backing from actress Mila Kunis for a new NFT series, demonstrating the potential for blockchain technology in entertainment. Legion M, a production startup, has taken a unique approach towards project development, likening their app to ‘fantasy football for film buffs.’ By adopting a crowdfunded model, it allows its backers to have a say in the projects, making the filmmaking process more democratic.

These examples showcase how founders are leveraging technology to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry. In this rapidly changing landscape, these startups are not only adapting but also shaping the future of media and entertainment through their innovative solutions.

0
AI & ML Start-ups
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
2 hours ago
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
India is catapulting into the forefront of the generative AI (GenAI) landscape, carving a niche with a distinctive focus on Indic languages. Spearheading this movement is Bhavish Aggarwal’s startup, Ola Krutrim, which has unveiled its language model, Krutrim base, and a chatbot derived from it. The model’s proficiency in comprehending and generating content in Indic
India's GenAI Revolution: A Leap Towards Linguistic Inclusivity
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
3 hours ago
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation
3 hours ago
AI in Risky Human Decision-Making: A Promise and a Limitation
Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367
2 hours ago
Ohio Legislators Take on Deepfake Fraud with House Bill 367
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
3 hours ago
DJ 3LAU Pioneers AI in Music: Releases Song with Grimes' AI Voice, Offers Open-Source AI Model
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
3 hours ago
Citizen Development: Empowering Non-Coders with Generative AI and Software Tools
Latest Headlines
World News
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
21 seconds
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
26 seconds
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
1 min
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
1 min
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
3 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
3 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
3 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling in Pennsylvania but Remains Unfazed
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
4 mins
India Unveils Longest Sea Bridge, Supreme Court Decision on CEC Appointment
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app