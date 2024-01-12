Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco Honored at Global Startup Ecosystem Awards

Amid the history-laden streets of Paris, France, a global recognition was bestowed upon the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco for its exceptional role in fostering startup growth. The accolade was presented at the Startup Ecosystem Stars (SES) Awards, a joint initiative of Mind the Bridge and the International Chamber of Commerce.

Spotlight on Ecosystem Innovation

The SES Awards showcased a platform where best practices in ecosystem innovation were discussed at length. The event also featured an interactive bootcamp, a unique space where participants could exchange experiences and knowledge.

Global Recognition for Excellence

The 2023 SES Award was conferred upon Mariya Gabriel, the Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria. However, the limelight was shared by other awardees from across the globe, including organizations from the United Kingdom, Japan, Michigan, the Basque Government, the City of Hamburg, Investissement Québec, and Korea’s Born2Global.

A Testament to Dedication

Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, the Philippine Ambassador to the United States, lauded Consul General Neil Frank R. Ferrer and his team for the honor. This recognition is a reflection of the consulate’s unwavering dedication to promoting the interests of the Philippines in the United States. The consulate, in concert with the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Silicon Valley, reaffirms its commitment to supporting Philippine startups. The team maintains a hopeful perspective on the potential of these startups for innovation and their contribution to sustainable development.