Newcastle Startup SQCDP Bags £200,000 in QVentures-led Funding Round

Newcastle-based startup SQCDP has secured an investment of £200,000 in a funding round led by London-based investment firm QVentures. Founded in 2022, SQCDP specializes in providing workforce management software solutions for the manufacturing industry. The funding round was supplemented by contributions from angel investors and the Ignite Accelerator grant.

Transforming Workforce Management in Manufacturing

The software developed by SQCDP allows manufacturing companies to streamline their workflows and manage team members with increased efficiency. Users can report on shift information and track the progression of tasks against set targets. By replacing paper systems in factories with their robust digital solution, the startup has demonstrated a marked improvement in manufacturing operating efficiency by 15%, and product quality by 5% in early customer trials.

Building on Industry Experience

Co-founder and CEO of SQCDP, Stephen Mitchell, brings to the table extensive experience in the manufacturing industry, having worked with companies such as BAE Systems and Coca-Cola. Mitchell expressed his confidence that the funding would significantly contribute to the company's growth and decision-making processes. He also emphasized the shared ambitions between SQCDP and QVentures, pointing towards a promising partnership.

A Vote of Confidence from QVentures

QVentures, which made the investment through its pre-seed seed enterprise investment fund, praised SQCDP's execution capabilities and the positive feedback from its customers. Harveer Bharaj, a principal at QVentures, signaled a commitment to continue supporting the startup as it aims to modernize the manufacturing industry. The fund has previously invested in platforms such as Prospect 100, an avenue for content creation, and Portaire, an interior design platform.