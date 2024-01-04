MENA Startups Face Challenges Amid Global Inflation; BNPL Unicorns Thrive

As the world grapples with global inflation and rising living costs, the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is no exception. This economic turbulence is expected to deliver a challenging year for the region’s startups, manifesting in decreased purchasing power, difficulties in fundraising, and an overall reduction in investment. Last year saw a significant decrease in investment by over 30%, excluding debt financing, which has set the stage for a tough environment for startups in the upcoming year. With the market witnessing lower valuations, down-rounds, and restructuring, the focus has dramatically shifted towards profitability and cash conservation.

BNPL Sector Thrives Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Interestingly, in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector, regional unicorns Tabby and Tamara are thriving in the face of these economic challenges. These companies are fulfilling a market need for credit alternatives, thereby attracting western investors and intensifying competition. Tabby’s relocation of its headquarters to Saudi Arabia, where Tamara originated, further fuels the competitive landscape.

Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Leading Startup Destination

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading destination for startups due to improved regulations and support for entrepreneurship. This shift is drawing talent and startups from across the region, bolstering the country’s reputation as a regional startup hub. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to hold its position as a startup hub, while Egypt’s attractiveness has declined due to economic challenges. On the other hand, Qatar is gaining recognition for encouraging entrepreneurship, as highlighted by its hosting of the Web Summit.

Gaza War Impacts Startup Ecosystem

The effects of the Gaza war have reverberated within the startup ecosystem, with the loss of lives leading to a regional inward focus for investment and partnerships. Furthermore, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the integration of tools like Chat GPT into regional startups pose significant sustainability challenges and raise concerns over privacy and bias.

The Rise of Cleantech and Climate Tech in the Middle East

In a positive development, the cleantech and climate tech sectors in the Middle East are seeing increased interest and investment commitments for the first time. This trend signals a potential shift in regional investor priorities, reflecting the global urgency to address climate change and promote sustainability.