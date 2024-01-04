en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

MENA Startups Face Challenges Amid Global Inflation; BNPL Unicorns Thrive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
MENA Startups Face Challenges Amid Global Inflation; BNPL Unicorns Thrive

As the world grapples with global inflation and rising living costs, the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is no exception. This economic turbulence is expected to deliver a challenging year for the region’s startups, manifesting in decreased purchasing power, difficulties in fundraising, and an overall reduction in investment. Last year saw a significant decrease in investment by over 30%, excluding debt financing, which has set the stage for a tough environment for startups in the upcoming year. With the market witnessing lower valuations, down-rounds, and restructuring, the focus has dramatically shifted towards profitability and cash conservation.

BNPL Sector Thrives Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Interestingly, in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector, regional unicorns Tabby and Tamara are thriving in the face of these economic challenges. These companies are fulfilling a market need for credit alternatives, thereby attracting western investors and intensifying competition. Tabby’s relocation of its headquarters to Saudi Arabia, where Tamara originated, further fuels the competitive landscape.

Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Leading Startup Destination

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading destination for startups due to improved regulations and support for entrepreneurship. This shift is drawing talent and startups from across the region, bolstering the country’s reputation as a regional startup hub. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to hold its position as a startup hub, while Egypt’s attractiveness has declined due to economic challenges. On the other hand, Qatar is gaining recognition for encouraging entrepreneurship, as highlighted by its hosting of the Web Summit.

Gaza War Impacts Startup Ecosystem

The effects of the Gaza war have reverberated within the startup ecosystem, with the loss of lives leading to a regional inward focus for investment and partnerships. Furthermore, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the integration of tools like Chat GPT into regional startups pose significant sustainability challenges and raise concerns over privacy and bias.

The Rise of Cleantech and Climate Tech in the Middle East

In a positive development, the cleantech and climate tech sectors in the Middle East are seeing increased interest and investment commitments for the first time. This trend signals a potential shift in regional investor priorities, reflecting the global urgency to address climate change and promote sustainability.

0
Business Start-ups
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
30 seconds ago
Raleigh Grocery Stores Kick off 2024 with a Week of Deals
As the new year unfolds, grocery stores across Raleigh, North Carolina, have kicked off 2024 with a week of enticing deals. From January 3rd to the 9th, shoppers can expect a medley of discounts on a variety of items, from organic meats and cereals to essential household products. Such deals are not only a boon
Raleigh Grocery Stores Kick off 2024 with a Week of Deals
Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns
4 mins ago
Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
5 mins ago
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
Georgia Fines Pharmaceutical Companies for Anti-Competitive Practices
1 min ago
Georgia Fines Pharmaceutical Companies for Anti-Competitive Practices
Proactive's Global Financial News Coverage: A Blend of Human Expertise and AI
3 mins ago
Proactive's Global Financial News Coverage: A Blend of Human Expertise and AI
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
4 mins ago
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
Latest Headlines
World News
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
39 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders at Crossroads: Critical Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
55 seconds
Las Vegas Raiders: Decisions Loom on Coaching and Quarterback Positions
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
56 seconds
Felix Caron: West Kelowna Warrior's Rising Star of December
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
57 seconds
Montana Grizzlies Lead Over N. Dak. State Bison: A Game of Redemption
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
59 seconds
Rutherford High School Triumphs over Weehawken in NJIC Basketball Game
AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women's Division
1 min
AEW Dynamite 2024: Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo Shake Up the Women's Division
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change
3 mins
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
3 mins
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
4 mins
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app