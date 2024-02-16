Lifted Ventures: A New Era of Opportunities for Female Founders in the North

In an era where the entrepreneurial landscape is vibrantly diverse yet challenges persist for female founders seeking capital, Lifted Ventures emerges as a beacon of hope and opportunity. Co-founded by Jordan Dargue and Helen Oldham, this pioneering initiative is poised to transform the early-stage funding ecosystem for female-led start-ups in the North. With a launch event slated for February 29, 2024, in Leeds, Lifted Ventures is not just an investment firm; it's a movement towards creating an equitable platform for women in the world of entrepreneurship.

Empowering Female Founders

Lifted Ventures stands out by not only providing essential capital to nascent female-led businesses but also offering a wealth of expertise and mentorship. The brainchild of Dargue and Oldham, both prominent figures with a track record of facilitating over £450m of funding and aiding more than 500 entrepreneurs, Lifted Ventures is on a mission to level the playing field. The duo has meticulously developed Angel Education Programmes aimed at educating investors and founders alike on the immense benefits of backing female-founded enterprises.

A Diverse Investment Community

At its core, Lifted Ventures seeks to foster a diverse investment community that not only supports female founders with financial investments but also nurtures them through mentorship and strategic guidance. This approach is designed to equip emerging entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to become investor-ready, thereby increasing their chances of success in a competitive market. The initiative is supported by The British Business Bank, which underscores its credibility and the potential impact on the UK’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Launch Event: A New Chapter Begins

The official launch of Lifted Ventures, scheduled to take place in Leeds, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards inclusive entrepreneurship. This event is not just a celebration of the initiative's commencement but also a powerful statement of commitment to female-led start-ups in the North. By bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts, Lifted Ventures aims to catalyze the creation of a vibrant community that thrives on mutual support, shared growth, and success.

In conclusion, Lifted Ventures represents a groundbreaking effort to address the disparities in funding and support for female entrepreneurs. With its innovative approach to early-stage funding, expertise, and mentorship, along with a focused effort on educating the investment community, Lifted Ventures is set to make a lasting impact on the entrepreneurial landscape. As the initiative takes off with its launch event in Leeds, the future looks promising for female founders in the North, heralding a new era of opportunities, growth, and equality in the business world.