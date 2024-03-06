Lakeland University's Michaela Heling Innovates with Protean Footwear, Eyes 2028 Olympics

PLYMOUTH -- In a blend of entrepreneurship and athleticism, Lakeland University junior Michaela Heling is stepping up to the plate with an innovative solution to a common issue faced by softball and baseball players. With her start-up, Protean Footwear, she is introducing versatile cleats featuring interchangeable soles suitable for metal, molded, and turf fields. This invention not only addresses the inconvenience of carrying multiple pairs of cleats but also aims to reduce the financial burden on players.
Inspiration and Development
Michaela's journey from a South High School utility player to an aspiring entrepreneur highlights her deep connection with the sport and its equipment challenges. The inception of Protean Footwear occurred in an introductory business course under the guidance of Stephanie Hoskins, who recognized the potential in Michaela's idea.
Through hands-on research, including deconstructing a pair of cleats and consulting with Major League Baseball equipment managers, Michaela gained insights into the unmet needs within the industry. Her father, Michael Heling, has been a pivotal support, assisting with research, design, and the nerve-wracking yet exhilarating journey towards realizing this innovative product.
Achievements and Aspirations
Michaela's concept has already garnered attention and accolades, securing second-place finishes in The Pitch at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and the Accelerate Sheboygan County Business Challenge. These platforms not only tested her resolve but also provided invaluable public speaking experience and networking opportunities. With a patent pending for her design, Michaela is now focused on launching a Kickstarter campaign to meet the near $200,000 production costs. Her ultimate goal is ambitious yet fitting for her dedication: to feature Protean Footwear at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Community Engagement and Future Directions
Amidst the hustle of developing her business and completing her business degree, Michaela is also giving back to the sports community. She will be hosting softball clinics with DropBombs Hitting and Rachel Garcia, a 2019 Women's College World Series champion and 2020 Olympic silver medalist, at Lakeland University. These clinics not only serve to promote Protean Footwear but also to foster a connection with the next generation of athletes, encouraging them to dream big and innovate boldly. As Protean Footwear takes its first steps towards revolutionizing the sports cleat industry, Michaela Heling stands at the forefront of young entrepreneurs who are not just chasing their dreams but are also committed to making a tangible impact in their fields.