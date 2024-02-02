Kerala Startup Mission's RINK Spearheads Collaboration with Institute of Advanced Virology

Unfolding a significant milestone in the pursuit of scientific innovation, the Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) recently convened with the scientific community at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thiruvananthapuram. This exchange was part of an exposure visit to the IAV campus, nested within the Life Sciences Park, in the heart of Kerala's capital.

Collaboration with a Purpose

The intent of the visit was to foster a symbiotic relationship between emerging startups and the state's research and development institutions. The underpinning philosophy is to bridge the gap between theory and application, thereby driving scientific progress. IAV, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology of the Kerala government, served as the ideal ground for this interaction.

Exploration and Incubation

During this visit, startups were presented with the opportunity to explore avenues for incubation and co-development of their products and services with the Institute. This initiative provided them with a unique chance to tap into the wealth of knowledge and expertise housed within IAV. Guided by experienced scientists and veterans in the field of virology, the startups were equipped with valuable insights that could potentially steer their innovative journey.

Empowering Entrepreneurs

Additionally, the visit underscored the expansive support offered by KSUM to empower entrepreneurs in the realm of science, particularly in combating infectious diseases. The Innovation & Translation Facilitation Centre (ITFC) at the institute, dedicated to fostering startups and industries in life science, was highlighted. This exposure could serve as a catalyst for startups to leverage the incubation facilities and support available at ITFC, thereby accelerating their growth trajectory.

In essence, this collaboration between RINK and IAV stands as a testament to the potential of scientific innovation when entrepreneurial ambition is nurtured in tandem with institutional support.