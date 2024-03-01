Kerala Hosts Pioneering Start-up Conclave: A Hub for Innovation and Partnerships

On March 4, 2024, Kochi will become the focal point for start-ups in Kerala, as the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) organizes a landmark conclave designed to propel start-ups into their next growth phase. The 'KSIDC Scale-up Conclave-2024' at the Taj Vivanta in Ernakulam will be inaugurated by State Industries Minister P Rajeev, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities.

Platform for Collaboration

The conclave aims to bring together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, administrators, researchers, and young professionals. According to KSIDC Managing Director S Harikishore, the event will serve as an essential platform for start-ups to network with policymakers and ecosystem enablers. Discussions will revolve around potential improvements to incentive schemes under the New Industrial Policy 2023, with the ultimate goal of fostering a more supportive environment for start-ups in the region.

Highlighting Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem

Kerala's start-up ecosystem has achieved significant milestones in recent years, earning the state the title of 'Best Performer' in India for three consecutive years by the Union Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The Global Start-up Ecosystem Report further recognized Kerala as the leader in Asia for 'Affordable Talent in Global Startup Ecosystem'. The conclave will showcase these achievements and the state government's policy initiatives aimed at nurturing start-ups. With over 5000 start-ups across 14 districts and investments totaling around Rs 3,000 crore, Kerala's start-ups are on the brink of significant growth and expansion.

Agenda and Speakers

The event will feature two pre-lunch sessions titled 'Kerala -- Opportunities Galore' and 'My Journey' by the top ten startup employers in the state. The afternoon will include a success-story presentation by five speakers and a panel discussion on 'Suggestions and Strategies for strengthening the Kerala Start-up and Scale-up Ecosystem'. Distinguished speakers at the opening session will include Industries and Norka Principal Secretary Suman Billa, KSIDC Chairman Paul Antony, and several other notable figures from the government and start-up community.

Kerala's start-up conclave represents a significant step towards building a stronger, more interconnected start-up ecosystem in the state. By providing a platform for engagement, discussion, and collaboration, the event aims to catalyze innovation and drive the growth of start-ups in Kerala. As the conclave unfolds, it will undoubtedly pave the way for new partnerships, opportunities, and advancements, marking a new chapter in the state's entrepreneurial journey.