Science & Technology

ISS National Lab Marks Record Year with Over 110 Payloads

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
ISS National Lab Marks Record Year with Over 110 Payloads

In the fiscal year 2023, the International Space Station (ISS) National Lab sponsored over 110 payloads, hitting an annual record for the highest number of deliveries to the space station. The payloads covered a range of fields from physical and life sciences experiments, technology demonstrations to student-led projects, all aimed at benefiting humanity and nurturing a low Earth orbit (LEO) economy.

Groundbreaking Contributions in Space-Based R&D

Contributions came from a myriad of sources including large corporations, startups, academic institutions, and government agencies, indicating the broad interest in space-based research and development (R&D). The year witnessed significant advancements in space-based R&D, notably, the bioprinting of the first human knee meniscus cartilage onboard the ISS. This breakthrough, made possible by the upgraded BioFabrication Facility, could usher in improved treatments for one of the most common orthopedic injuries.

Pharmaceutical behemoths such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company continued their research on the ISS, striving to enhance drug discovery and development processes. High school student Pristine Onuoha also made her mark, conducting a DNA measurement experiment as part of the Genes in Space program.

Startups: The New Frontier of Space-Based R&D

Startups played a crucial role in the ISS National Lab’s activities, utilizing the ISS to propel their research goals. In 2023, LambdaVision researched the creation of an artificial retina, Axonis focused on neurological disease modeling, MakerHealth developed a biochemical manufacturing platform, while RevBio advanced its bone adhesive research. Together, these startups secured over $230 million in postflight funding.

Increased Research Opportunities and Facilities

The influx of more astronauts to the ISS via NASA’s Commercial Crew Program (CCP) allowed for increased R&D time. Axiom Space’s second private astronaut mission brought additional research to the station. New research facilities, namely the BioServe Centrifuge and Redwire Corporation’s Pharmaceutical In-space Laboratory, were initiated to enhance research capabilities.

The ISS National Lab announced numerous research opportunities across various domains, including technology development, biomanufacturing, and education. The National Science Foundation (NSF) funded solicitations for fundamental science, while the ISS National Lab and NASA launched a solicitation focused on space-based research for the President’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. Approximately 40 peer-reviewed publications related to ISS National Lab-sponsored research were published, and the findings were disseminated through the Upward magazine and the annual ISS Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC).

Science & Technology Start-ups United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

